ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders is already gearing up to see Democrats' social-spending package 'strengthened', calling for taxes on the wealthy, lower prescription drug prices, and climate reform

By Juliana Kaplan,Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aToC1_0d20NGXD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C74w6_0d20NGXD00
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) talks to reporters outside the White House.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • On Friday, the House finally passed Biden's $2 trillion social spending package after an all-night vote.
  • Now, the bill heads to the Senate, where it'll likely be reshaped before becoming law.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to include progressive priorities like taxes on the rich, lower drug prices, expanded Medicare, and climate crisis measures.

After an all-night session, the House finally passed President Joe Biden's $2 trillion party-line social spending bill. The next hurdle is the Senate, where the package is likely to be reshaped as Democrats once again duke it out over which provisions are included.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is already envisioning some changes. In a statement, Sanders said he hopes to see the bill "strengthened in a number of ways" in the Senate.

Specifically, he's calling for the wealthiest Americans and large corporations to "pay their fair share of taxes." The slimmed-down framework omitted an increase of the corporate tax rate and the top tax rate for the highest-earning taxpayers. A billionaire's tax was also briefly in contention, but shot down within a day.

Sanders also called for lower prescription drug prices , and a Medicare expansion that would cover vision, dental, and hearing aids.

"Is that really too much to ask in the richest country on Earth — that elderly people have teeth in their mouth and can see and can hear?" Sanders said previously .

Sanders also said that the Senate must act "to combat the existential threat of climate change and transform our energy system away from fossil fuels."

For now, progressives are celebrating a win as their centerpiece legislation moves forward

Following its passage, progressives lauded the policies in the legislation, like universal pre-K and national paid and family leave. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar celebrated the passage by dancing with a Build Back Better character on the steps of the Capitol building.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush wrote on Twitter that her vote for the bill "was for the home care workers in my district who urged me with teary eyes not to leave behind the part of the Build Back Better Agenda that took care of them too."

She added: "Senator Manchin: We're looking at you. The people must win."

Sanders and other progressives are likely to run up against opposition from key centrists Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have been responsible for the package getting pared down from its original $3.5 trillion price tag. Sinema opposes higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations; Manchin has pushed back on provisions like paid leave , and the overall size of the package .

Manchin has frequently expressed concerns with the cost of the bill and how it will impact the US budget, but given the Congressional Budget Office's statement on Thursday that Democrats' proposed framework would add just $160 billion to the budget deficit over ten years, Manchin's inflation concerns might be eased.

The bill now heads to the Senate, and Biden wrote in a statement on Friday that he hopes to sign a critical piece of his economic agenda into law "as soon as possible." Earlier this week, he signed his bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

On voting rights, Democratic senators need to face reality

The holiday season has just begun, and I already know what I want for Christmas: full and fair voting rights for all Americans. Note that I didn’t say please. This is a demand, not a request. I’m talking to you, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). I’m...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
arizonadailyindependent.com

Pollster Finds Kelly Faces “Alarming” Favorables One Year Out From Election

PHOENIX, AZ – When Sen. Mark Kelly was elected in 2020, his victory marked the first time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the United States Senate since the early-1950s. Since taking office, Kelly has established himself as more of a party-line Democrat, while his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has ruffled feathers by opposing some of her party’s key priorities. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) suggests that both Democrats could be in danger of losing their runs at re-election.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ohio Capital Journal

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of the […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
Fox News

Biden’s Social Spending Bill: A drama in 4 acts

Arthur Miller’s "The Crucible," Anton Chekhov’s "The Seagull" and George Bernard Shaw’s "Man and Superman" all have something in common with the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill:. They are all dramas in four acts. The first act for Democrats was a long one. It stretched back to September when...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Joy Reid: Manchin And Sinema Think GQP Must Be Asked For Permission

“That’s right. She [Sinema] and West Virginia senator Joe Manchin still think that the Republican Party – the party that lied about the 2020 election, gerrymandered congressional districts, and put in place laws that would overturn elections – that they must be asked for their permission for Democrats to take action to protect our democracy. As if they will ever give it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Drug Prices#House#Medicare#Americans
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Manchin begs Biden to revive Keystone pipeline after strategic oil tap

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) shrugged at the Biden administration’s release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Tuesday, describing it as a “Band-Aid” on a “self-inflicted wound” and calling on the president to revive the canceled Keystone XL pipeline. Manchin, the chairman of the Senate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy