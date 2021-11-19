ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger

By Reid Allen
11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Who is your celebrity doppelgänger? (Dirty) Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an item. Antonio Brown accused of having a fake...

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.12.21 Overrated Food

11.12.21 Overrated Food.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Name a food that’s overrated! (Dirty) Astroworld death toll now at 9. Drink Champs releases part 2 with Kanye. DJ Khaled launches Another Wing. (5TYNTK) Maine’s 7day new Covid case average is elevated. EMS & Dental workers no longer fall under the state’s vaccine mandate. Arby’s is releasing vodka. Maine Celtics to play their first home game in 614 days. (Outro) Plow Date.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.16.21 Create A Rule For The Workplace

11.16.21 Create A Rule For The Workplace.. (Intro) National Fast Food Day (Topic) If you could create a rule at work what would it be? (Dirty) DaBaby & DaniLeigh get messy on IG live. Travis Scott’s Nike collab is postponed. Adele brought out the celebs for her One Night Only special. (5TYNTK) President Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law. New Maine record for Covid Hospitalizations. Portland school district setup vaccination clinics yesterday. Major bus driver shortages in Portland and Lewiston. Stowaway roadrunner makes the trip from Vegas to Westbrook. (Outro) Men Vs. Women Pants Sizing.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.23.21 Meet The Fam

11.23.21 Meet The Fam… (Intro) What are you bringing to Thanksgiving? (Topic) What was your meet-the-family holiday moment like? (Dirty) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits. Iman Shumpert and Daniella win the mirrorball trophy. LeBron James suspended for the first time in his 19-year NBA career. Was Sam Asghari throwing shade at Justin Timberlake? (5TYNTK) Man Suspected of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin had just left domestic dispute. Maine reached another new high for Covid-19 hospitalizations. Get vaccinated and get a free McDonald’s milkshake. Westbrook High to reopen beginning of next month. We’re giving away free turkeys TODAY. (Outro) Ryan is allergic to sushi.
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.17.21 Unfriend Day

11.17.21 Unfriend Day.. (Intro) Would You Rather (Topic) It’s National Unfriend Day! Have you recently unfriended someone? Why? (Dirty) Kanye and Drake squash their beef in Toronto. Britney Spears lists the things she can’t wait to do. Meek Mill bounces from social media. (5TYNTK) Pfizer seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill. $3,000 hiring bonus being offered to new Portland school bus drivers. Electric bills going up next year. Staples Center will become the Crypto.com Arena. McMuffin turns 50. (Outro) You On Fox News.
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: 'Cardi Tries…Thanksgiving Dinner' with Ciara [Season 2 / Episode 6]

Cardi B has re-upped with Facebook for another season of her show ‘Cardi Tries _____.’. The Messenger series (which is executive produced by the star alongside Jesse Collins) sees her trying her hand at new skills outside of her Hip-Hop rooting. From lacing up to become a ballerina, firefighter, car racer, teacher, and more.
movin925.com

PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (11/17/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.18.21 Ex Text From Jail

11.18.21 Ex Text From Jail… (Intro) TBT Websites (Topic) Your ex just texted you, “Baby I’m in jail.” Reply in 2 words! (Dirty) Young Dolph murdered in Memphis. A Boogie announces rescheduled date for Bangor concert. $750 Million lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Epic Records, and Live Nation. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello breakup. Penn Badgley thinks Fox News YOU bit was staged. (5TYNK) Booster shots approved for all adults in Maine. Maine facing shortage of substitute teachers. CMP customers will see an average bill increase of $30 next year. Ski season is underway. Christmas Prelude returns to Kennebunkport. (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
Kim Kardashian
Antonio Brown
Pete Davidson
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.22.21 You Puked Where

11.22.21 You Puked Where.. (Intro) Weekend Highlights (Topic) Where’s the most awkward place you’ve thrown up or seen someone throw up? (Dirty) AMA Winner Recap. Megan Thee Stallion pulls out of AMA performance last minute. MGK’s daddy-daughter date at the AMAs. NBA game delayed because of a courtside puker. (5TYNTK) 5 People dead after SUV speeds into Christmas parade. Maine reached another high for COVID hospitalizations. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay open for the season. We’re giving away free turkeys tomorrow. (Outro) Favorite Christmas Song.
Tell-Tale TV

The Morning Show Review: Testimony (Season 2 Episode 9)

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 9, “Testimony,” is the penultimate installment of the season and, if anything, serves as absolute confirmation that the show has absolutely no idea what it’s doing right now. It is an entire mess, and I truly hate that for all of us, but there it is.
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She's Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
