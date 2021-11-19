(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger

11.23.21 Meet The Fam… (Intro) What are you bringing to Thanksgiving? (Topic) What was your meet-the-family holiday moment like? (Dirty) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have called it quits. Iman Shumpert and Daniella win the mirrorball trophy. LeBron James suspended for the first time in his 19-year NBA career. Was Sam Asghari throwing shade at Justin Timberlake? (5TYNTK) Man Suspected of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin had just left domestic dispute. Maine reached another new high for Covid-19 hospitalizations. Get vaccinated and get a free McDonald’s milkshake. Westbrook High to reopen beginning of next month. We’re giving away free turkeys TODAY. (Outro) Ryan is allergic to sushi.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO