(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 11.19.21 Celebrity Doppelgänger

11.18.21 Ex Text From Jail… (Intro) TBT Websites (Topic) Your ex just texted you, “Baby I’m in jail.” Reply in 2 words! (Dirty) Young Dolph murdered in Memphis. A Boogie announces rescheduled date for Bangor concert. $750 Million lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Epic Records, and Live Nation. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello breakup. Penn Badgley thinks Fox News YOU bit was staged. (5TYNK) Booster shots approved for all adults in Maine. Maine facing shortage of substitute teachers. CMP customers will see an average bill increase of $30 next year. Ski season is underway. Christmas Prelude returns to Kennebunkport. (Outro) Tara’s TBT.
Comments / 0