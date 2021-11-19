ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County Firefighter On Administrative Leave Following Truck Crash

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago

BocaNewsNow.com Obtains Records Withheld By Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Administrative Coverup Casts Dark Shadow On Fearless Fire Rescue Professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U04Py_0d20GGHk00
The driver of the flipped fire truck, above, is now on administrative leave. This truck flipped on October 23rd, 2021, at the intersection of Military Trail and Palmetto Park Road. (Courtesy Erin Youngwirth).

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The firefighter behind the wheel of the fire truck that overturned in Boca Raton on October 23rd is now on administrative leave.

In what has turned into a bizarre coverup by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Palm Beach County officials have taken it upon themselves to release information to BocaNewsNow.com that Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Spokeswoman Tara Cardoso refused to release over nearly a month.

Despite our repeated requests for information, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue refused to release the name of the employee driving the fire truck that flipped and that person’s employment status. Cardoso also refused to release the value of the fire truck, and answer generic questions concerning PBCFR’s policies for driving during an emergency response.

But other agencies wasted no time in responding to our subsequent requests.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Samuel Navarette. Police say he ran the red light at Military Trail and Palmetto Park Road while responding to a call. As he drove the truck into the intersection, the driver of a white Toyota Tundra failed to yield. That driver hit the rear side of the fire truck, near the tire, forcing the truck to flip on its side.

Despite the spectacular scene, injuries were minor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office cited no one in the crash.

But in records released by Palm Beach County officials — not by Fire Rescue — policy is clear. Even a huge fire truck driving to an emergency must pay attention to traffic. Simply put: lights and sirens do not mean that the fire truck driver can drive without exercising care.

“When approaching large, heavily blocked intersections, consideration should be made about shutting off vehicle lights and sirens so as not to force civilian vehicles out into the intersection on the red light,” states a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue handbook obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. “It is the responsibility of each driver to ensure that all personnel are seat-belted in when apparatus is moving and arrive on the scene in a safe but timely manner.”

Accidents happen, and Samuel Navarette has no adverse driving history of note with Palm Beach County. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue’s decision to violate Florida Statute 119 by not responding to our requests makes this incident appear more sinister than it likely is, and casts a dark shadow on the rescue professionals who risk their lives daily around the area. It remains unclear how long Navarette will remain on leave, and whether he is being paid.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office valued the fire truck at $300,000 and states it is “incapacitated.” Palm Beach County self-insures its “assets,” meaning taxpayers will foot the bill for a new truck.

UPDATE: 3:23 PM November 19, 2021: Making the story even more bizarre, Palm Beach County now states that its records were incorrect and the driver, Samuel Navarette, has returned to work. Developing…

The article Palm Beach County Firefighter On Administrative Leave Following Truck Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Missing, Police Ask For Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that Kailey Stites of unincorporated Boca Raton is missing. Stites was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of SW 57th Circle. PBSO says she was wearing black sweat […] The article Boca Raton Woman Missing, Police Ask For Tips appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Falls Resident Charged With Weapons Offense

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kaylyn Muskat spent much of Thanksgiving in the Palm Beach County Jail. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged Muskat with “weapon offense — missile into dwelling” and “battery — cause bodily harm.” The “missile” […] The article Boca Falls Resident Charged With Weapons Offense appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Choking In Delray Beach, Fainting In Seven Bridges, Assault At Walgreens

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Thanksgiving. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Thanksgiving was not a quiet day for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers. They responded to a significant number of calls, including someone choking in Delray Beach, someone fainting […] The article SIRENS: Choking In Delray Beach, Fainting In Seven Bridges, Assault At Walgreens appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Death In Boca Raton, An Investigation in Boca Bridges, and a Powerline Problem in Delray

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Wednesday… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Nov. 24, 2021 5:55 am) — A death in Boca Raton, an incident in Boca Bridges, and a powerline problem in Delray Beach. This is the abbreviated Thanksgiving Day edition […] The article SIRENS: Death In Boca Raton, An Investigation in Boca Bridges, and a Powerline Problem in Delray appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Boca Raton, FL
Accidents
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Boca West Burns, Traumatic Injury in Saturnia, Dead In Whisper Walk

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Tuesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fire in Boca West led to a massive response Tuesday night, as three people were injured and several pets were rescued. It’s among the selection of 911 calls […] The article SIRENS: Boca West Burns, Traumatic Injury in Saturnia, Dead In Whisper Walk appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

As Nu Variant Fears Spread, Palm Beach County Holding Steady According To Kinsa

No Nu Cases Yet In Palm Beach County As Stocks Spooked… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Nu is now known as “Omicron.” BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As fear grows that the COVID-19 Nu variant is spreading at an unstoppable pace, Kinsa says Palm Beach County is holding […] The article As Nu Variant Fears Spread, Palm Beach County Holding Steady According To Kinsa appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Drives Into Parking Garage Wall At Polo Club, Is First Paralyzed, Then Dies

BY: NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 87-year-old woman was first paralyzed, then died, after driving into a wall in a parking garage at the Polo Club Country Club. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Sandra Schwalb drove her 2019 Lexus “over […] The article Woman Drives Into Parking Garage Wall At Polo Club, Is First Paralyzed, Then Dies appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE: House Burning In Boca West, Firefighters On Scene

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: From Palm Beach County Fire Rescue at 11:55 p.m: “Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential structure fire on Linksview Way in Boca Raton at 8:45pm. First arriving units reported a duplex with heavy fire and smoke showing. Firefighters initiated an aggressive fire attack and […] The article FIRE: House Burning In Boca West, Firefighters On Scene appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#Fire Truck#Accidents Happen#Truck Driving#Metrodesk Media#Pbcfr#Toyota Tundra
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Organized Fraud, Allegedly Ran Bogus Auctions Nationwide

Bond Set At $15,000 For Jonathan Ressler, Also Known As Chip O’Brien BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Jonathan Ressler, also known by his alias of Chip O’Brien, is now known as a defendant in a massive fraud case filed by the […] The article Boca Raton Man Charged With Organized Fraud, Allegedly Ran Bogus Auctions Nationwide appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Drunk At WalMart, Fall At Publix, Alarms At Two High Schools

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Monday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fire alarms rang multiple times at two high schools in Boca Raton Monday, requiring Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers to respond. They also responded to back pain in […] The article SIRENS: Drunk At WalMart, Fall At Publix, Alarms At Two High Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed, Three Injured In Boca Raton Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An area man is dead and three others were injured in a late Sunday night, one car crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Fajardo of Deerfield Beach, Gianna LaForte of Boca Raton, and […] The article One Killed, Three Injured In Boca Raton Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Drunk Boca Raton Man Drives Circles At 100 MPH In Infiniti

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man allegedly drove in circles at 100 MPH — in an Infiniti — before being stopped by police in Palm Beach Gardens. The license plate on his car was fraudulent. Zachary Goldsborough of the 22100 Block […] The article POLICE: Drunk Boca Raton Man Drives Circles At 100 MPH In Infiniti appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

NERF GUN HORROR: Palm Beach County Woman Sues Hasboro After Critical Eye Injury

LAWSUIT: Surgery. Shunt. Permanent Damage… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman just filed suit against toymaker Hasboro, claiming a Nerf Gun was so dangerous, it caused a permanent eye injury. Yanika Botto of Clubhouse Turn Road in Lake Worth, […] The article NERF GUN HORROR: Palm Beach County Woman Sues Hasboro After Critical Eye Injury appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLL Parking Garages Now Full, Overflow Open

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are heading to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, add extra time. The on-site parking garages are now full. The airport just opened its overflow lot which is technically off campus. The charge is $10 a day and […] The article FLL Parking Garages Now Full, Overflow Open appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fort Lauderdale Airport: Parking Back To Normal, Garages Open Again

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Onsite garages at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport are open again, following closures due to overcrowding. The garages reached capacity early on Thanksgiving day, leading to mandatory offsite parking which requires a shuttle ride to the terminals. That is […] The article Fort Lauderdale Airport: Parking Back To Normal, Garages Open Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Despite Aaron Singerman Arrest, Federal Plea, Boca Soccer To Keep Kids In RedCon1 Shirts

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Aaron Singerman’s guilty plea to two federal felonies this week, followed by his arrest — also this week — for multiple “boating under the influence” charges, isn’t enough to stop young kids from wearing ”RedCon1” tee-shirts while […] The article Despite Aaron Singerman Arrest, Federal Plea, Boca Soccer To Keep Kids In RedCon1 Shirts appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BREAKING: SWAT ON SCENE IN BOYNTON BEACH

BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 7:40 AM Tuesday: From Boynton Beach Police: “Shortly before 1 a.m., detectives obtained a search warrant and SWAT entered the apartment. The man, identified as Fergino Demesmin, 32, of Boynton Beach was taken into custody without incident. The incident began with a call to 911 at 7:26 a.m., by […] The article BREAKING: SWAT ON SCENE IN BOYNTON BEACH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FIRE CHIEF REGINALD DUREN REFUSES COMMENT ON FIRE TRUCK CRASH

Fire Rescue Provides No Information Until BocaNewsNow.com Threatens Legal Action. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Continues Silence On Flipped Truck That Injured Firefighters, Costs Taxpayers $300,000. Why Is Chief Duren Silent? See What Police Wrote… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach […] The article FIRE CHIEF REGINALD DUREN REFUSES COMMENT ON FIRE TRUCK CRASH appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Aaron Singerman Charged With BUI While Awaiting Federal Sentencing

Redcon1 Founder’s Plea Deal May Be Compromised… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 Founder Aaron Singerman, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to two federal felonies, is now facing serious charges in Broward County. Singerman was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of “Boating […] The article Aaron Singerman Charged With BUI While Awaiting Federal Sentencing appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Charge For Boynton Man, Driving With Person Under 18 In Vehicle

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police say that Nathaniel Seibert was driving under the influence of something when he was stopped in the area of East Ocean Avenue and Federal Highway. Even worse, according to police, there was someone under age 18 […] The article DUI Charge For Boynton Man, Driving With Person Under 18 In Vehicle appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy