ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Is Wales vs Australia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international fixture tonight

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bocvt_0d20Cw3k00

Wales face Australia on Saturday in their fourth and final autumn international hoping to go out on a high.

It has been a mixed series so far for the Welsh in Cardiff, having been thrashed by New Zealand, edged by South Africa before shakily seeing off Fiji .

But the visit of Australia, who are facing the possibility of three successive defeats after losing to Scotland and England, offers Wales the chance to finish the series on a high.

Head coach Wayne Pivac says victory over the Wallabies would mean the autumn was a success for his Wales team.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Australia?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm GMT in Cardiff.

How to watch on TV and online

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and subscribers can stream it online via the Amazon Prime Video website. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Teams

Wales: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Uilisi Halaholo, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Taine Basham, 6-Ellis Jenkins (captain), 5-Seb Davies, 4-Adam Beard, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Ben Carter, 20-Christ Tshiunza, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Johnny McNicholl.

Australia: K Beale; A Kellaway, L Ikitau, H Paisami, F Daugunu; J O’Connor, N White; J Slipper (captain), T Latu, T Tupou, R Arnold, I Rodda, R Leota, P Samu, R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, A Bell, A Alaalatoa, W Skelton, L Swinton, T McDermott, L Foketi, T Wright.

What do the coaches say?

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “It has been a tough campaign, but one where we have exposed more players to this level of rugby, which all bodes well for the future.

“With the injuries we’ve faced, we have had to adapt, and those are opportunities that some of the players have taken very well. Australia have been on the road for a while now - the series they had down south, and a couple of losses in the last couple of games.

“They will be hurting from that and they will want to finish their tour on a high note, as we would like to finish our campaign on a high note. It bodes well for a pretty interesting fixture.

“Dave Rennie (Australia head coach) brings a physical approach to the game, and we certainly expect that from the Australians, but we have to be able to match that and impose ourselves on the game.”

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has made four changes for the clash. Assessing the challenge, Rennie said: “They (Wales) have got genuine on-ball presence, a pretty strong back-line and an excellent back-three. It is a good side.

“We’ve got a good team for our last game here in the UK, and we are keen to give it a good crack. They (Wales) have had a couple of losses, and found their way past Fiji on the weekend.

“We are pretty desperate as well. We haven’t performed as well as we have needed to in the previous two Tests, and we are keen to make up for it.”

Prediction

Wales come into the game with a little momentum while Australia are struggling. But the Wallabies will be desperate to head back down under with a win, and this time they might just get it. Australia to win by five points.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pakistan vs. Australia live stream, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, TV channel, start time, how to watch cricket

Pakistan will meet Australia in the second semifinal match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday from Dubai. Pakistan comes into the semifinals unbeaten, they have won all five of their games to advance to take the field today. As for Australia, they have struggled and lost their last five T20 series coming into the tournament and will look to turn things around today.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Kick Off#Welsh#Wallabies#Beard#Tshiunza#Priestland#N White#Bell#L Foketi
goal.com

Liberia vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Victory for the Super Eagles over the Lone Star will brighten their chances towards a place in the third round of qualifiers. Anything short of victory against Liberia could spell doom for Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Although the Super Eagles lead Group C with...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales vs Belarus live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Wales head into their penultimate World Cup qualifier on Saturday when they host Belarus in Cardiff.Victories in each of their final games will see Robert Page’s team finish second in the group stage and earn a play-off spot to reach Qatar 2022.However, they also have the fallback option of being handed a play-off place on account of their Nations League performance, somewhat reducing the pressure to get a win here at all costs.Gareth Bale is set to win his 100th cap for the Welsh national team if he is passed fit to play after a hamstring injury.Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whathifi.com

Ireland vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free online and on TV

Ireland lock horns with the mighty All Blacks in Dublin today in hopes of notching up another victory in the 2021 Autumn Internationals. Can Johnny Sexton's side cap their rip-roaring 60-point win over Japan by taking New Zealand's scalp this afternoon? Or will the All Blacks prove too strong? Kick-off is at 3.15pm GMT and UK-based fans can watch a free live stream on Channel 4. Make sure you know how to watch an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tim Paine treatment ‘appalling’ in Australia captaincy scandal, says Cricket Tasmania chairman

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin condemned Cricket Australia’s “appalling” treatment of Tim Paine on Tuesday, saying he should never have been put in a position where he felt he had to resign as Australia’s Test captain.Paine stood down from the role last Friday after sexually explicit text messages he sent to a female former colleague at Cricket Tasmania in 2017 were leaked to the media.The 36-year-old wicketkeeper, who has represented Tasmania since the 2005/6 season, had been exonerated by a Cricket Australia integrity review into the matter soon after becoming Test skipper in 2018.“In conversations I have had in recent...
SPORTS
TechRadar

Wales vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

Wales's defeat to South Africa was a bitter pill to swallow, and Wayne Pivac has rung the changes for the visit of Fiji - the nation he coached not long before their famous victory over the Red Dragons back in 2007. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs Fiji live stream and watch the Autumn International rugby match online today.
NFL
The Guardian

Storm Arwen: Met office warns of 75mph winds and snow

A storm is forecast to move in across the UK bringing with it 75mph winds, which could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings. The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of north-east England and Scotland from Friday afternoon, lasting until Saturday morning as the result of Storm Arwen.
ENVIRONMENT
rugbyworld.com

Wales v Australia Preview – Autumn Internationals

Wales v Australia Preview – Autumn Internationals. Wales will want to finish their autumn Internationals campaign on a high after a lacklustre performance against Fiji last weekend. Wayne Pivac’s side did win the match but they had to dig themselves out of a hole. They were 23-19 down after 65...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is England vs South Africa on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch rugby Test match online today

England are flying right now after cruising past a stubborn Australia and showcasing some fine rugby along the way.The world champions South Africa provide a step up in class though, with their dominant brand of rugby the ultimate test as to how far Eddie Jones has inspired evolution in the ranks.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as England face South AfricaThe scrum should be key at Twickenham but England will hope to lean on their playmakers too, with Marcus Smith shining last weekend to take out the Wallabies.A win here for the hosts would round off what has been a...
RUGBY
goal.com

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi have been struggling for consistency this season and that has seen them falling way off log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to prove that their Soweto Derby triumph was no fluke with a follow-up Premier Soccer League victory over Maritzburg United whom they meet at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.
SOCCER
The Independent

I’m not going anywhere – Cian Healy determined to fight for Ireland spot

Veteran prop Cian Healy insists he is “not going anywhere” as he battles to regain a starting spot for Ireland The 34-year-old was restricted to three cameos during the Autumn Nations Series, with Leinster team-mate Andrew Porter switched from tighthead to loosehead for Dublin wins over Japan New Zealand and Argentina.Healy also had to settle for coming off the bench for two of his country’s final three matches of this year’s Six Nations after Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne was preferred by head coach Andy Farrell.With the start of the 2022 Championship little more than two months away, Ireland’s fourth most-capped...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool are one of just four teams to still boast a 100 per cent record in the Champions League so far this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having made light work of a group including Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto.The Merseyside outfit have already qualified for the knockout stages with two games remaining, so the German head coach has the opportunity to try some of his fringe players.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoLiverpool remain one of the teams to beat in the Champions League, and with second spot in the group up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Giant coal plant towers demolished in Australia

Two giant chimney stacks were demolished at a defunct coal-fired power station close to Sydney on Tuesday morning, marking what locals have described as an "end of an era". Spectacular footage shows the infrastructure collapsing within a matter of seconds. The 620-hectare site, in Wallerawang, has dominated the skyline for...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Migrants stranded in France don’t know where to turn as they plan for Channel crossing

Migrants determined to make the crossing to the UK say they do not know where to turn, with available options either “difficult” or “dangerous”.People in Calais hoping to one day to reach England told The Independent that those going by lorry often end up being stopped by police but the journey across the Channel by boat feels perilous – especially in the cold weather. They continued to wait for their turn to make the crossing the day after 27 people – including three children – died when their inflatable dinghy sunk in the Channel. “I’ve got nowhere else to...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Australian cricket team stands by Hales after blackface photo

Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder plan to stick with Alex Hales despite a photo of the English batsman with his face painted black and claims he called his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke. It followed Rafiq telling a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, named his black dog 'Kevin' due to cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the name as a derogatory term.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy