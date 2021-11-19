El Cajon Family Creates App That Could Save Your Life

Photo: Getty Images

After their own close call, an El Cajon family created an app that provides a personal emergency dispatcher with the tap of a screen.

The Piscatelli family business Watchlight Corporation has been in San Diego County for decades.

“We have been in private security, private dispatch with and public safety for 49 years,” Paolo Piscatelli told CBS8 .

Paolo and his brother Niccolo created the Rescu app.

“When you are in your most worst moments and you might not be able to speak or communicate effectively with 911 dispatch you are able to hit a button twice and get help out to your house,” said Nicollo.

The Rescu app lets users choose fire, police, or ambulance.

They were compelled to create the app after their father, Paul, was experiencing stomach pain and had a hard time communicating his emergency to 911.

“[They asked] 'Sir could you please calm down?' 'What is your closest cross street?' 'On a scale of 1-10, how much pain are you in?'” said Paolo. “ It took about 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive .”

The 9-1-1 communications system was built from landlines back in 1968 and only started allowing texts in San Diego County in 2021, reports FOX5 .

“This is the future. This is hands down where the industry is going or should go,” said Niccolo.

You can download the Rescu app on iOS or Android here .