Eagles contract extension with Dallas Goedert is a 4-year, $59 million deal

Dallas Goedert finally got his deal, agreeing to a 4-year, $59 million contract extension that’ll make him the second-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Since Week 7 after returning from the COVID-19 list, Goedert ranks second among NFL tight ends in yards per reception (15.2), while also logging the third-most receiving yards (213) and receiving first downs (10) among tight ends in that span.

The new deal now takes Goedert off the 2022 free agency list as well, keeping an integral weapon in Philadelphia long term.