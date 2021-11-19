ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season, according to an official announcement from the team. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo. The deal is worth $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter. Goedert, who...

