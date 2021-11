The 2021 Chevy Corvette tied with another General Motors product to top its segment in the recently published J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. To conduct this study, J.D. Power surveyed 110,827 purchasers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles after 90 days of ownership, asking owners to rate their overall level of satisfaction with their vehicle’s factory multimedia system and report problems they’ve experienced. J.D. Power then used these responses to award each new vehicle a score based on a 1,000-point scale, with a higher score reflecting a better-performing multimedia system.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO