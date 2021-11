Weight multiplied by speed translates into energy. Coming down to earth and to motorcycling means calling this energy “inertia,” and inertia is one of the elements which keeps any vehicle stable. But the higher a vehicle’s inertia, the greater the effort needed to steer. This is especially true with motorcycles, since they are not simply steered but must be leaned into the new line; the heavier the bike, the harder the wrestling match. Before the World Superbike rule book established a minimum weight for SBK racers, Ducati was able to build 916-based machines that tipped the scales at just a bit more than 300 pounds—and they were almost invincible. But in chasing light weight, many builders have run into terrible technical barriers; check the disastrous torsional-rigidity numbers of some of the early aluminum-framed motorcycles.

