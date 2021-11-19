ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts to Arizona Homeowners

By Mercury Insurance
 7 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announces five new coverages and three new discounts available for homeowners in Arizona. Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally-friendly replacement products. Discounts are available for homeowners already taking eco-friendly measures while also putting...

