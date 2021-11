Large companies across gaming, retail, insurance and real estate use Jina AI to build AI-powered search applications for any kind of data in just a few hours. Jina AI, an open-source neural search company, announced $30 million in Series A financing. Canaan Partners led the round with participation from new investors including Mango Capital, as well as existing partners GGV Capital, SAP.iO and Yunqi Partners. All of Jina AI’s investors are betting on the future of search being built on neural networks. The company, only founded in February 2020, has already raised $39 million in total.

