50 Cent To Produce ‘BMF’ Documentary Series For Starz

Thanks in large part to the wealth of information on the internet, recent years have seen a surge of interest in true-crime stories of killings that have taken place under bizarre and macabre circumstances, but with the upcoming Hulu documentary series City of Angels | City of Death, audiences will be thrown into the unsettling world of serial killers in Los Angeles, which saw an unexpected surge in grisly murders. The new six-episode series will dive deep into the LAPD's investigation of these murders of the '70s and '80s, with all episodes of City of Angels | City of Death debuting on Hulu on November 24th.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO