50 Cent To Produce ‘BMF’ Documentary Series For Starz

By Black Information Network
Atlanta Daily World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Starz may be rocky, but the two parties have locked in for yet another project. Deadline has reported that Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions will work together to produce a “companion documentary series” for the Starz hit show,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Person
Alex Gibney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starz#Jigsaw Productions#Lionsgate#Black Mafia Family#G Unit#Iheartradio
