Urbanization does not always decrease food diversity

By Andrei Ionescu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver half of the globe’s population currently lives in urban areas, a figure which will increase to 68 percent by 2050. According to scientists, increased urbanization drives changes in climate, land use, biodiversity, and human diet. A new study published in the journal One Earth has found that the widely accepted...

Bon Appétit

Can Urban Farming Keep Indigenous Food Practices Alive?

Kirsten Kirby-Shoote didn’t have a plan when in 2015 they booked a one-way ticket from Portland, Oregon, to Detroit. But they knew they wanted to work on an urban farm—and eventually start one. So they volunteered on farms as part of the Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) network for a few years until they came up with the idea for their own agriculture project: Leilú Gardens. In Tlingit, they say, “Leilú” means “butterfly.”
AGRICULTURE
GreenBiz

Can urban food incubators accelerate adoption of plant-based diets?

This story was or first published on Next City, a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world. Read the original article at Next City. Margaux Riccio didn’t become a vegan for any particularly moral or political...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mother Jones

Pandemic Prompts More Black Americans to Take Up Urban Gardening to End “Food Apartheid”

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story is part of “Barren Mile: COVID-19 and the fight against food apartheid,” the result of a Report for America initiative that brought together four Black-owned newsrooms—New York Amsterdam News, the Atlanta Voice, St. Louis American and Black Voice News in California — to look at how COVID-19 impacted food insecurity in their communities.
AGRICULTURE
#Urban Areas#Food Security#Food Biodiversity#Food Production#Land Use#Asian
New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
