Skin Care

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin

By Life & Style Staff
 7 days ago

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin in 2021

Lightweight coverage, softer skin, and an instant complexion boost — what’s not to love about tinted moisturizer? Even stars like Lizzo say it’s their daily go-to for lowkey glam no matter what the day calls for. Layer it over your daily moisturizer for super-hydrated skin or under your foundation for flawless coverage. Some products even offer specialized formulas to fight wrinkles or acne — talk about a triple threat!

Oily skin makes finding a moisturizer a tricky process. On the one hand, you want to give your skin nourishment and lightweight hydration, but moisturizers can make excess oil even more of a problem. That’s why we discovered the best tinted moisturizers for oily skin. The products on this list were created with light ingredients or water-based formulas, so you can reduce shine and achieve that healthy, natural look!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin You Can Buy

The Best Overall Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wlwsa_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $23.86

The bareMinerals water-based Complexion Rescue is 98% naturally derived for a formula you can feel good about. This product comes in 20 shades that blend seamlessly into your skin tone. Hyaluronic acid boosts skin’s hydration, upping moisture to offer a radiant glow without feeling greasy. The smooth gel formula evens out imperfections and treats the skin with naturally nourishing ingredients.

SPF 30 helps shield your skin from the sun, while silica works to absorb moisture and prevent greasiness. This product is gluten-free and has no synthetic fragrance. Pick up this top-rated product for a boost to your beauty routine!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin for All Skin Types: Maybelline New York Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hq4sl_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $7.98

Maybelline’s Fit Me Tinted Moisturizer uses aloe for lightweight, potent hydration. Each shade option matches the Fit Me foundation line, so you can pair it with the foundation for heavier coverage or just wear the moisturizer on fuss-free makeup days. This formula is made with 76% natural origin ingredients for the clean beauty fans out there!

This product’s lightweight coverage camouflages pores and skin discolorations for a brighter, more even complexion. Set it with powder for hours of shine-free wear. One-of-a-kind tone pigments diffuse into your skin’s tone and texture for a smooth, fresh look that won’t leave you feeling greasy at the end of the day.

The Best Eco-Friendly Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Tinted Face Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObU91_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.00

Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense packs a lot in its 2-ounce package — which, by the way, is 100% recyclable. It’s a tinted moisturizer that helps prevent premature signs of aging. The mineral-based sunscreen uses 30% zinc oxide for broad-spectrum SPF 30, plus a resveratrol and antioxidant blend that rejuvenates the skin. Other ingredients like willow bark or bisabolol provide relief from inflammation and irritation.

After application, the product leaves you with a silky, matte finish that our oily-faced friends are sure to appreciate. Over time, your skin tone will look more even and bright! This formula is free from parabens and fragrances and is suitable for sensitive skin types.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin for Anti-Aging: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGnly_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $11.22

Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector checks all of the boxes when it comes to turning the hands of time. Retinol promotes cell turnover while reducing pore size. The product also boosts collagen production to fill in pesky fine lines! Broad-spectrum SPF 20 protects against UVA and UVB rays for healthier skin in the long term.

This product uses olive fruit extract for a dose of antioxidants that promote younger-looking skin. The formula blends into the skin seamlessly and is easy to build up, offering a natural glow in no time!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin: Maybelline Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cMT1_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $4.18

The Dream Pure Skin Clearing BB Cream by Maybelline is a jack of all trades that’s ideal for acne-prone skin. The 2% salicylic acid formula keeps breakouts and blackheads at bay, offering sheer coverage in five shades from light to deep. The oil-free formula feels airy on the skin while providing lightweight hydration, perfect for those prone to oiliness.

Formulated with glycerin, this moisturizer hydrates the skin while silica absorbs any excess oil. As a result, pores look minimized, and your skin’s flaws even out after a simple application. This product is non-comedogenic, which is excellent news for anybody who may deal with acne on a daily basis.

The Best Budget-Friendly Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: COVERGIRL Clean Matte BB Cream For Oily Skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAN2U_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $2.28

CoverGirl’s Clean Matte BB Cream for Oily Skin has a water-based formula and low price — music to your ears, right? Its creamy consistency effectively covers redness and texture. Choose from six shades for medium coverage ranging from fair to deep. The squeeze tube is easy to use and fits in any cosmetic bag.

Dimethicone hydrates the skin while providing an even-looking tone. At the same time, talc helps absorb oil and prevents greasiness. As a bonus, it’s cruelty-free! The convenient size and low price point make this a beauty bargain fit for travel!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin with Soothing Ingredients: Winky Lux White Tea Tinted Veil Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXMYR_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $28.00

Winky Lux’s Tinted Moisturizer helps your skin in a few key ways. SPF 30 protects the skin from potential sun damage, warding off dark spots and wrinkles from UV rays. Furthermore, unique botanical ingredients like pomegranate and white tea add antioxidants that help heal the skin from free radical damage.

The gorgeous pink pump will look beautiful on your counter as it dispenses the phosphate-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formula. This White Tea Tinted Veil delivers natural-looking coverage with a super cute package, a perfect choice for the makeup lover who likes their products to look good, too!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin with Sun Protection: HydroPeptide Solar Defense Tinted SPF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Usa9F_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $48.00

The Solar Defense Tinted SPF by Hydropeptide has powerful SPF 50 protection to fight sun damage and premature signs of aging. Its proprietary blend of antioxidants includes acai, calendula, and cucumber. These ingredients nurture the skin with vitamins and minerals that improve skin health over time. In addition, it offers a natural matte finish to reduce oil.

Aloe soothes redness while providing a dose of moisture to the skin, while hyaluronic acid works from the inside out for a firmer, more elastic complexion. When you pair these ingredients with galangal root and vitamin C, you’ll be taking skin protection to the next level while turning the brightness up a few watts.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin with Renewing Ingredients: PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer with Shea Butter and SPF 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmMIx_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.00

PÜR’s Tinted Moisturizer offers a nice balance of ingredients that improve your complexion. Firstly, SPF 20 provides peace of mind when you’re out in the sun. Secondly, shea butter and aloe soften and hydrate the skin while vitamin E restores moisture. Finally, a unique ceretin complex brings skin-rebuilding ceramides for a new and improved you!

This paraben-free tinted moisturizer is available in 10 shades. The formula is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, so you can feel good while looking more radiant!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily, Sensitive Skin: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEomJ_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $28.00

The Ultra Repair Tinted Moisturizer from First Aid Beauty has a mousse-like formula that’s gentle enough for those with sensitive, oily skin. It’s formulated with ingredients that nourish the skin’s surface while offering lightweight coverage. Micro-pearls add luminescence, while SPF 30 helps prevent sunburn. As a result, skin looks more radiant, giving you that lit-from-within glow!

Experience lasting, 12-hour hydration with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Gentle colloidal oatmeal soothes redness and irritation, adding more evenness to your skin tone. The dermatologist-tested formula is suitable for all skin types and is non-comedogenic, nano-free, nut-free, and gluten-free.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin for Beach Days: jane iredale Dream Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSKyt_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $44.00

The Jane Iredale Dream Tint can even out your skin tone while you hit the beach and enjoy the sunshine! According to the manufacturer, it’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. It’s also reef-safe and vegan! It includes SPF 15 and is certified by the Skin Cancer Foundation as a good source of sun protection.

Jane Iredale Dream Tint gives a soft-focus effect that minimizes pores and wrinkles. There are seven shades to choose from for the perfect complexion match. This oil-free formula is non-comedogenic and great for oily skin!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin for a Dewy Glow: Glo Skin Beauty Moisturizing Tint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJz0J_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $44.00

Glo Skin Beauty’s Moisturizing Tint helps avoid extra greasiness with oil-absorbing silica in an oil-free formula. Glycerin provides balanced hydration for the surface of your skin, while the tint offers lightweight coverage. In addition, SPF 30 protects you from UVA and UVB rays for safe daytime use.

Layer this product under makeup for full coverage, or use it alone for a healthy-looking finish with a dewy effect. You can feel great about using this award-winning product because it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin in a BB Cream: Garnier Skin Skinactive BB Cream Oil-Free Face Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRqQR_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $25.22

Garnier Skin BB Cream is a 5-in-1 product that’s sure to impress! The creamy formula offers several benefits for your skin. When you want heavier coverage than the typical tinted moisturizer offers, this product has you covered. Added SPF 20 protects you from the sun’s rays and defends against premature signs of aging. After a single layer, the skin will be brighter, more even, and protected.

Garnier Skin Skinactive BB Cream also controls shine with a unique formula designed with oily skin in mind. With the nourishing powers of wild berry antioxidants, this product offers skincare and makeup all in one package!

The Best Korean Beauty Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin: purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZFiT_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $35.00

Korean Beauty products are taking the beauty world by storm, and this pick is a testament to that. The Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream offers oil-free coverage for all skin types. SPF 30 helps to protect the skin from the sun’s rays, while a special botanical blend of ingredients creates that K-Beauty glow! You’ll also find antioxidants like artemisia and chamomile that soothe the skin.

Safe for all skin types, this product is gentle enough for sensitive complexions. You can even use it over rosacea. It’s free from additives like petrochemicals, parabens, propylene glycol, and phthalates, and is also vegan and cruelty-free — now that’s a win all around!

The Best Tinted Moisturizer for Oily, Mature Skin: Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte Tinted Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl03j_0d1zqenJ00
Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $76.00

Intellishade Matte by Revision Skincare has SPF 45 and pore-minimizing technology to help reduce wrinkles and improve the complexion. The formula’s game-changing peptide blend helps provide age-defying coverage. Antioxidants like aloe leaf and green tea extract work with the sheer mineral tint to bring moisturizing coverage.

Upon application, skin looks firmer and lifted, and wrinkles are concealed. In clinical studies, 94% of participants experienced more even-looking skin. There are three finishes to choose from, including matte, original, or TruPhysical. Thanks to Revision Skincare, you’ll get great coverage and skin protection all in a single step!

Which Tinted Moisturizer for Oily Skin is Best for Your Life & Style?

A good tinted moisturizer is a staple in any beauty routine. The right product can provide hydration that keeps your skin looking smooth and supple throughout the day, plus lightweight coverage to even out your complexion.

When you want to leave the house without a full face of makeup but don’t want to be completely bare, tinted moisturizers save the day. However, finding one when you’re prone to excess oil can be difficult!

When it comes to picking the best tinted moisturizer for oily skin, there are a few things to keep in mind to guide your search. First, and arguably most importantly, is the level of SPF. Protecting yourself is the most important factor, so it’s essential to pick an SPF that’s compatible with your environment and lifestyle.

Next, you want to look for a product that offers the amount of coverage you’re most comfortable with. Once you narrow down your options, pick a product from this list, then get ready for a fresh-faced finish and natural glow!

Comments / 0

