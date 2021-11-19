ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken warns war-torn Ethiopia is on ‘path to destruction,’ calls on Abiy to step up to end conflict

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Friday that the war in Tigray has put Ethiopia on a “path to destruction” that could reverberate throughout east Africa, telling CNN that the country’s leader, Abiy Ahmed, must fulfill “his responsibility” and end violence in the region. Speaking to CNN in...

AFP

Israeli defence minister leaves Morocco after signing security deal

Israel's defence minister left Morocco Thursday ending an unprecedented visit following last year's normalisation deal, with the countries signing a security agreement as part of deepening ties that have angered neighbouring Algeria. Before taking off, Gantz, the first Israeli defence minister to visit Morocco, said his trip had given a boost to "the security of the State of Israel and to its foreign relations".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to 'bury the enemy', UN sounds alarm on hunger

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed vowed Friday to "bury the enemy" in his first message from the battlefront according to state media, as the UN warned the year-long conflict has left millions short of food. As Tigrayan rebels report major territorial gains, claiming this week to have seized a town just 220 kilometres (135 miles) from Addis Ababa, international alarm over the escalating conflict has deepened, with foreign countries urging their citizens to leave. State media reported Wednesday that Abiy, a former lieutenant-colonel in the military, had arrived at the front line to lead a counter-offensive against the rebels, handing regular duties to his deputy. In an interview shown Friday on the state-affiliated Oromia Broadcasting Corporation channel, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner said he was certain of achieving victory against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group.
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia imposes new restrictions on sharing information on war

War-hit Ethiopia has announced new rules against sharing information on battlefield outcomes in the war against Tigrayan rebels, a move that could bring sanctions against journalists. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a nationwide state of emergency earlier this month as fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) advance towards the capital, the latest turn in a brutal year-long conflict. International alarm is mounting about the escalating war in Africa's second most populous country, with anxious foreign governments urging their citizens to leave. The new decree issued late Thursday said it was "forbidden to distribute in any communication systems any military movements, battlefield outcomes" that were not officially published by the government.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Reuters

Blinken calls for urgent negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia’s military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. “Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasised the need to urgently move...
MILITARY
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country, warning such statements could harm ties. Crowds of government supporters protested outside the US and British embassies in the capital Addis Ababa, waving Ethiopian flags and chanting "Stop foreign meddling" and "Stop fake news". Ethiopia's claim highlighted growing tensions between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and world powers that once saw him as a reformer but now voice alarm at the year-old war destabilising Africa's second most populous country. Washington in particular once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa.
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopia asks U.S. to stop spreading false information on war

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks". Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Afghanistan-scarred Biden admin taking no chances in Ethiopia

The Biden administration is sounding the alarm over the deteriorating security situation in Ethiopia, where the government in Addis Ababa has called on civilians to arm themselves against rebels marching on the capital. Why it matters: The collapse of Ethiopia — a major African country with a population of 115...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Crimes Against Humanity#State#Cnn#Ethiopian#The Office Of Un
The Associated Press

Ethiopia says PM, a Nobel Peace laureate, is at battlefront

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has gone to the battlefront, his government announced Wednesday, after the leader said martyrdom might be necessary in the yearlong war with rival fighters approaching the capital. State media showed no images of Abiy Ahmed, a 45-year-old former soldier, and...
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ethiopia says Abiy at war front, handing duties to deputy

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government said Wednesday that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to the battlefront to take charge in a yearlong war and left the daily work of running the country to his deputy as rival fighters approach the capital, Addis Ababa. The 45-year-old prime minister,...
POLITICS
whbl.com

United Nations calls for immediate end to fighting in Ethiopia

BOGOTA (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an end to fighting in Ethiopia while in Colombia’s capital Bogota on Wednesday, urging Ethiopian leaders to follow the Andean country’s example of peace. “The peace process in Colombia today inspires me to make an urgent call to the...
AFRICA
Foreign Policy

U.S. Envoy Warns Ethiopia Conflict Could Spiral Amid Military Escalation

The U.S. State Department has doubled down on urgent requests for U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as the Biden administration’s top envoy to the region warned that military developments could outpace diplomatic efforts to resolve the country’s conflict. Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of...
WORLD
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Afghanistan
United Nations
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Residents patrol Ethiopian capital after Tigrayan forces' advance

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Every afternoon, Getachew Megersa searches the Ethiopian capital for undercover agents. The 55-year-old construction worker says it's not the first time he's defended his country against rebellious Tigrayan forces. "I am now safeguarding my city with a stick, but if it is required and...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

Newly-freed Sudan prime minister defends deal with military, says he made it to ‘avoid bloodshed’

Sudan’s newly reinstated prime minister told CNN on Tuesday that he compromised in a deal with the country’s military in order to “avoid bloodshed” and a civil war. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other ministers were detained during a military coup last month that saw the country’s power-sharing government dissolved; more than 40 people have since been killed in protests.
WORLD

