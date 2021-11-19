Oh Geez Louise! Comedian Charlie Berens on his new "Survival Guide" to the Midwest

Paramount+, the newly named version of CBS’s All Access streaming service has just launched, and there’s a special limited-time deal if you subscribe now.
New subscribers can get one month of free access to Paramount+ with zero commitment. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout.
With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming and live sports.
After your one-month free trial of the service ends, the price goes...
