Oh Geez Louise! Comedian Charlie Berens on his new "Survival Guide" to the Midwest

fox9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's the king of roasting our Midwest sensibilities and now comedian...

www.fox9.com

WSAW

Charlie Berens to peform Friday night at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to Wausau on Friday night. The host of Manitowoc Minute will perform at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. The show is sold out. Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die. His comedic mashups...
twincitieslive.com

Charlie Berens

If you haven’t seen Charlie Berens on your Facebook or Instagram feeds, then you are missing out. He’s a Wisconsin native, Emmy award winning journalist, who now posts hilarious videos on the internet about being form the Midwest. Charlie joins us to talk about his new book, The Midwest Survival Guide.
ENTERTAINMENT
Leader-Telegram

Charlie Berens coming to Pablo following book release

EAU CLAIRE — Ope! Charlie Berens is returning to Eau Claire next month, and he’s bringing his duck camo and trademark Midwestern niceness with him. Berens will make his Pablo Center at the Confluence debut following the release of his first — and possibly only — book, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” on Dec. 11. He will perform four already sold-out shows in the RCU Theatre Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 12.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
B105

Charlie Berens Rocks Duluth Brand During Mall Of America Event

What a sweet surprise! It looks like Duluth is definitely on the map for Charlie Berens. In case you didn't know, Charlie Berens is on a media tour right now as he releases his new book. The book is called the Midwest Survival Guide and with the recent release, he has also been embarking across the midwest promoting it and meeting fans.
DULUTH, MN
#Midwest
Daily Californian

A guide to surviving Thanksgiving dinner interrogations

Thanksgiving can be a stressful time of year for those of us preparing meals and hosting get-togethers. However, we mustn’t forget those of us who are interrogated each year about the same topics like school, political beliefs and relationships. Luckily, we have compiled some fool-proof ways of surviving Thanksgiving dinner talk.

