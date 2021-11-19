ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to navigate strained family relationships at the holiday dinner table

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodging touchy subjects at the holiday dinner table can...

The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
atchisonglobenow.com

Julie & Todd Chrisley Set the Table for the Family’s 2 Holiday Specials

Todd and Julie Chrisley and the rest of the gang are spreading their unique brand of holiday cheer across two specials and multiple networks this season. Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (streaming November 18 on Peacock and airing November 25 on USA) sees Julie pass down tasty turkey day recipes to her children and viewers at home.
RECIPES
purewow.com

Here’s How to Avoid 6 of the Most Common Sources of Holiday Stress, from Supply Chain Issues to Awkward Dinner Table Convos

Ah, the holidays. That glorious season of gift-giving, cookie-eating, general merriment and, often, major stress. We don’t mean to be a bunch of Grinches, but for all the fabulous parts of the most festive time of year, there are lots of not-so-fabulous parts, including supply chain issues (how very 2021), too-packed social calendars and financial worries. Luckily, there are antidotes. Read on to learn some straightforward methods for dealing with some of the less pleasant parts of the most wonderful time of the year.
MINIMUM WAGE
metroparent.com

How to Make Thanksgiving Dinner Less Stressful for Your Family

Thanksgiving can become a stressful holiday for moms and dads. There’s an expectation of a perfect meal, a warm gathering of friends, a spotless house — not to mention humble expressions of gratitude all around. If you’ve had your fill of roasting turkeys to the point of dryness and yam...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mic

How to navigate harmful diet talk during the holidays.

This story includes discussions about food and weight. If you or a loved one are struggling with disordered eating, contact the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline. The holidays are supposed to be a time to unwind. But as my relatives trickle into my parents’ house for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve festivities, I steel myself for the inevitable comments on my body. A decade ago, an aunt told me I was just the right size before cautioning me against gaining any more weight. I nodded and served myself palm-sized portions of the elaborate spread my mom had prepared. When I took up running a few years later, other family members complimented my weight loss. Hungry for more morsels of praise, I doubled down on hitting my weekly mileage goals.
DIETS
TODAY.com

How to navigate holiday travel (and vaccine etiquette) this Thanksgiving

For many people, Thanksgiving 2021 will be the first family get-together in quite a while. To help you celebrate safely, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and NBC New medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar offer tips and advice in the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook.Nov. 17, 2021.
TRAVEL
chatelaine.com

How To Deal With Family Conflict This Holiday Season

There’s something that happens to me when my older sister starts talking, no matter what she’s talking about. My stomach clenches, my face heats up and I can hear the blood pulsing in my ears. I become snippy and overcritical, and in every sentence that leaves her mouth, I hear a hidden criticism of me and the way I live my life. In short, I regress fully and completely to my teenage self, becoming ferociously insecure and ruthlessly competitive with my sister for our parents’ approval.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Antelope Valley Press

Certain topics may be off the table at holiday dinner

Seven years ago, Facebook reminds me, I wrote a column asking people if they would discuss politics at Thanksgiving gatherings. Many said, sure, why not? Others said no, people are too divided now (in 2014), and it could lead to arguments that would spoil the holiday. If we could go...
TRAVEL
thezoereport.com

How To Survive The Holidays With Your Partner’s Family

The holidays are full of excitement, from festive parties to visiting loved ones you haven’t seen in a while, including those of your significant other. But what happens when you’re not a fan of their relatives? You may wonder how to survive the holidays with your partner’s challenging family. Whether they prefer yelling to talking, talking about themselves and not asking anyone else questions, or are just Debbie Downers, there are a myriad of reasons they may not be your favorite people. But you love your partner. So now what?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bloodandmilk.com

How My Family Is Navigating Our First Holiday Season After Loss

As someone who looks for any reason to celebrate, the holidays are typically my favorite time of the year. The joy is felt the minute the air starts to cool at the sign of fall’s arrival. However this year, there is something different in joy’s place. Instead, a heavy looming sensation. An emotion I’ve never experienced during the holidays, it’s a feeling of dread.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
daytonatimes.com

How to make the holidays less stressful for the entire family

Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
echo-pilot.com

Why you should discuss family health history at the table this holiday season

The coronavirus has taken more than 5 million lives worldwide and has heightened health concerns. However, knowing your family's health history has always been important. The holidays are approaching, and for those who will have the privilege of being around family, dinner-table talk about sports, politics and social issues is par for the course. It’s also an opportune time to start asking (sometimes tough) questions that could directly affect certain health decisions throughout your life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

