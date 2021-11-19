How to navigate strained family relationships at the holiday dinner table

This story includes discussions about food and weight. If you or a loved one are struggling with disordered eating, contact the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline. The holidays are supposed to be a time to unwind. But as my relatives trickle into my parents’ house for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve festivities, I steel myself for the inevitable comments on my body. A decade ago, an aunt told me I was just the right size before cautioning me against gaining any more weight. I nodded and served myself palm-sized portions of the elaborate spread my mom had prepared. When I took up running a few years later, other family members complimented my weight loss. Hungry for more morsels of praise, I doubled down on hitting my weekly mileage goals.

