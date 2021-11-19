ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing native birds to protect nonnative fish

Sidney Herald
 7 days ago

For years, US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) has issued Depredation Permits to MT Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP) Fisheries Division permitting them to kill native fish-eating birds such as pelicans, cormorants, herons and kingfishers in order to protect nonnative fish species such as bass. Now, the USFWS is...

9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife kills wolf after attacks on livestock

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed one adult male wolf in Columbia County last week following several attacks on livestock. The agency authorized the removal of as many as two wolves from what it believes to be a newly established pack that roams between territories established by the Touchet and Tucannon packs.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
KIFI Local News 8

Collaborative 10 year project will remove final impediment to native fish migration in Spread Creek

Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), Trout Unlimited (TU), Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF), and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) announced Friday construction to complete Phase 2 of the Spread Creek Fish Passage Project has started. The post Collaborative 10 year project will remove final impediment to native fish migration in Spread Creek appeared first on Local News 8.
scledger.net

Plains youth gets hunt of a lifetime

A Plains girl and her father were given the hunting opportunity of a lifetime, getting to stay at the Boone and Crockett Club's Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Ranch near Dupuyer, Montana, and hunt for her first deer on one of the surrounding ranches. Karissa French was one of five first-time hunters selected for this year's First Hunt on the Front event through the First Hunt Foundation. This was the third year the organization has held the hunt, and it brought in families from across Montana to help first-time hunters get a premier hunting experience, at no cost to them.
PLAINS, MT
Bismarck Tribune

Protections for western bird will get new look under Biden

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said it will consider new measures to protect greater sage grouse, a bird species once found across much of the U.S. West that has suffered drastic declines in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures.
saportareport.com

Native Plants are Good for Birds and People, too

Birdwatching exploded in popularity during the pandemic as people began noticing the birds around their homes and in nearby parks and greenspaces. Suddenly, birdwatching is cool! Along with the uptick in birdwatching came an interest in creating bird-friendly landscapes at home and in our local parks and greenspaces. The most effective way to improve landscapes for birds is to remove exotic, invasive species and replace them with native plants. Birds and native plants go together thanks to millions of years of coevolution. Native plants produce fruits and flowers on which birds feed, and, in return, birds spread the plant’s seeds and pollen far and wide, supporting an entire ecosystem. It’s a win-win.
sebastiandaily.com

FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service coordinate to protect manatees

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) are working to address a manatee unusual mortality event (UME) along Florida’s Atlantic coast. To facilitate logistics and enhance existing efforts for the winter 2021-2022 response, the Service and the FWC are standing up a Joint Incident Management Team under the emergency response Incident Command System (ICS).
conwaydailysun.com

Fish and Game urges holding off on bird-feeding season

CONCORD — State Fish and Game is asking residents not to rush the arrival of bird-feeding season this fall. The Granite State’s bear population is actively preparing for its denning period and on the move in search of high-fat, protein-rich food sources to sustain them through the winter. As a result, bears in some areas are turning to residential areas for food, and officials are asking the public to be both proactive and responsible by holding off on putting out bird feeders until December. Increasingly mild autumns and the often-late arrival of winter conditions warrant adjustments to prevent human-bear conflicts.
miltonindependent.com

4 bird-feeding tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife to keep in mind this season

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s bird project leader said: “This may be a particularly good winter for attracting winter birds arriving from Canada, including Evening Grosbeaks and Purple Finches. Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds, and folks may want to try other seeds or suet to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds.”
The Counter

Invasive lake trout have been decimating native fish populations for decades. Residents of the Flathead Reservation in Montana have a solution.

Instead of eliminating them altogether, members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are strategically reducing the population each year, allowing other species to thrive once more. Bud Bras and his friends used to fish for bull trout in Montana’s Flathead Lake in the 1950s and 1960s, long before they...
Phys.org

Fishing nations agree better protection for mako shark

North Atlantic fishing nations have pledged to better protect the endangered shortfin mako shark by ending overfishing from 2022 and helping stocks to rebound over the next 50 years. At the conclusion of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) this week, countries agreed "to end overfishing...
Jamestown Sun

Game and Fish unveils collective effort to save native grasslands in North Dakota

BISMARCK -- A new strategy from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will team landowners, conservation groups, scientists and others to enhance, restore and sustain native grasslands in North Dakota. The vision of the Meadowlark Initiative, named after the state’s iconic, yet declining Western meadowlark, is to promote and...
fox40jackson.com

Biden admin examines new measures to protect bird species

The Biden administration on Friday said it will consider new measures to protect greater sage grouse, a bird species once found across much of the U.S. West that has suffered drastic declines in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures. The announcement of a...
capecoralbreeze.com

Follow the birds to find feeding schools of fish

Follow the birds around offshore and if you’re lucky they’ll lead you to some of the year’s best, lite tackle action. If do locate a feeding frenzy of mackerel, bluefish or bonito, please don’t drive through the school! Stay back and cast to the edges of the feeding frenzy. Driving through the school puts them down and ruins the fishing for everyone.
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
