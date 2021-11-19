ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s Where the Record Number of American Workers Are Quitting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- In more than half of U.S. states, the Great Resignation is gaining pace. The quits rate, or the number of people leaving jobs in the month as a share of total employment, increased in 29 states in September, the Labor Department’s State Job...

The Power of Labor: Record Churn & Quits among Workers as Employers Desperate to Fill Huge Number of Job Openings

Millions of people are still watching this spectacle from the sidelines. Widespread labor shortages have caused companies to offer higher wages, sign-on bonuses, improved benefits, schedules, and hours. This has the effect that people who already have jobs switch jobs to better their situation. The company that lost the employee now has a job opening and needs to compete in the job market with higher pay, etc. It’s this type of arbitrage by workers in a hot job market that causes wage increases to spread – and employers have raised wages by the most in 20 years – amid record churn.
ECONOMY
String of Quitting Records Show Workers Hold the Power

That’s how many months this year the number of people quitting their job has broken a new record high, government data showed Friday. A record 4.43 million workers walked away from their jobs in September, up from 4.27 million in August and more than any other month since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in 2000, the bureau said Friday. That’s 3% of the total employed workforce, and more than the previous high water marks set in August, April and March of this year.
ECONOMY
This Is The American City With The Smallest Income Gap

No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
INCOME TAX
