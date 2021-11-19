Here’s Where the Record Number of American Workers Are Quitting
investing.com
7 days ago
(Bloomberg) -- In more than half of U.S. states, the Great Resignation is gaining pace. The quits rate, or the number of people leaving jobs in the month as a share of total employment, increased in 29 states in September, the Labor Department’s State Job...
Millions of people are still watching this spectacle from the sidelines. Widespread labor shortages have caused companies to offer higher wages, sign-on bonuses, improved benefits, schedules, and hours. This has the effect that people who already have jobs switch jobs to better their situation. The company that lost the employee now has a job opening and needs to compete in the job market with higher pay, etc. It’s this type of arbitrage by workers in a hot job market that causes wage increases to spread – and employers have raised wages by the most in 20 years – amid record churn.
That’s how many months this year the number of people quitting their job has broken a new record high, government data showed Friday. A record 4.43 million workers walked away from their jobs in September, up from 4.27 million in August and more than any other month since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in 2000, the bureau said Friday. That’s 3% of the total employed workforce, and more than the previous high water marks set in August, April and March of this year.
ST. LOUIS — Many of us know someone who has left their job during the pandemic in search of another position. A new study says more workers quit their jobs in September than ever before. According to the U.S. Labor Department, more than 4.4 million workers quit their jobs voluntarily in September.
No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging the Biden administration to adopt a sensible regulatory framework for crypto. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Clinton says that the information age requires new rules to meet the needs of the era. “Our current laws, our framework, is just...
It's hard to realize we're only five weeks away from the year's end. We'll have celebrated Christmas by then, and many folks will have received at least one more stimulus check. In many situations, there are several. A few of the new checks and payments will be unexpected. Others, of...
Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
What’s...
The Biden administration announced on Nov. 18 that it's taking steps to dole out billions in aid for winter heating and utility bills. This amount comes largely from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations meeting at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. “The news about this...
The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
The IRS's next wave of stimulus checks, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will be different from the previous six tranches of payments. In 2021, this will be the final round of Child Tax Credit stimulus checks. Since July, the federal government has been sending them out every...
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills since COVID-19 began. And in Texas — the state where the most people struggle with energy bills — one more thing did. Nationwide, millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, […]
Comments / 0