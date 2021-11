PINE BLUFF, Ark and CONROE, Texas. – Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (“Simmons” or “Company”) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) (“Spirit”) announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which Simmons will acquire Spirit, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the “Proposed Transaction”), in a transaction consisting of a mixture of cash and Simmons’ common stock with an aggregate value of approximately $581 million, based on the Simmons’ closing stock price of $31.73 on November 17, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO