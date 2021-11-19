Sting’s New Album – ‘The Bridge’ – Out Now!

Childhood friends James “David” Murray, Cameron Morrison, and Ivan Chatman make up the formula that is Pluggworld. Starting off as just a hobby, the group began recording and playing live instruments in Murrays’ bedroom using Garageband to lay their tracks. Once Chatman and Murray became more skilled in their live instruments and Morrison became entranced by producing, the group decided it was time to take their hobby up to the next level. The band ended up securing an actual studio space and acquired real equipment and programming in 2015, and began making music every day for a year. The group went on to release their first official song “Lucid” in 2016, and has put out five albums since then. The band currently operates as a duo featuring Murray and Morrison, however Chatman is still an integral part of the group and often aids in production, writing, creative direction and videography.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO