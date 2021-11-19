ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting’s New Album – ‘The Bridge’ – Out Now!

By Press Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sting’s new album, The Bridge, is available now via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records and features the opening rock salvo, “Rushing Water” as well as the upbeat, whistle-driven earworm, “If It’s Love.”. The Bridge – Sting’s 15th studio album – showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess. To...

