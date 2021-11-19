Interview: Bonza CEO Tim Jordan

Tell us about yourself. What led you to the licensing space?. I was passionate about films as a young boy growing up in Finland, and I specifically remember being blown away by the CGI technology used in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. At first, I only considered digital arts as a hobby and published some of my own images on DeviantArt. During those years, I built up my experience by creating 3D digital art, matte paintings and wallpaper packs for friends. Ironically, that was the first time I encountered the issue of copyright infringement. I will always remember sitting in front of my old computer with my dad and a dictionary book while exchanging emails with someone who didn’t know that you can’t just take an image from the internet and sell it as your own. Again, I wasn’t looking at making digital artwork a potential career, but my fascination and love for it continued to grow during my business studies at school. The skills I built up over time coupled with that educational experience led to me joining the licensing and merchandising team at Angry Birds in early 2012.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO