It was stunning to see the treatment of Eric Clapton in the Nov. 14 Arts&Style article “What happened to Eric Clapton?” by his supposed lifelong friends. Isn’t Mr. Clapton part of the generation that preached “live and let live” and “never trust the man”? Those artists and musicians who wrote songs about government control and questioned all authority are now nauseatingly trying to shame Mr. Clapton into conforming his beliefs to theirs over vaccine mandates? More sickening are their attempts to imply he’s racist.

