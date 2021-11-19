AI tracks illegal wildlife trafficking at Heathrow
By Editorial Guidelines
securitymagazine.com
7 days ago
Initial testing of an artificial intelligence (AI) model at the Heathrow Airport has shown a success rate of over 70% in identifying trafficked animals, including ivory. The multispecies algorithm was designed to uncover illegally trafficked wildlife concealed in baggage and air cargo in a process called Project SEEKER. As...
Microsoft UK had a special guest yesterday, as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge dropped by to visit its offices. There, His Highness checked out Microsoft’s latest multispecies artificial intelligence model that is set to be deployed against the illegal wildlife trafficking industry. Dubbed Project SEEKER, it’s essentially an AI-powered scanner...
The first-of-its-kind multispecies artificial intelligence model to combat the $23 billion illegal wildlife trafficking industry has been developed by Microsoft. Project SEEKER can be easily installed in luggage and cargo scanners at airports, ports, and borders, and will automatically alert enforcement agencies when it detects an illegal wildlife item. Officials can then seize the objects, which can be used as evidence in criminal proceedings against the smugglers.
Added by atagliaferri on November 26, 2021. An Anchorage man is charged by information on two counts of wildlife trafficking misdemeanors. According to court documents, 70 year old Uzi Levi, 70 purchased six non-handicrafted Pacific walrus tusks and one three-tusked non-handicrafted Pacific walrus head mount from an undercover U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agent, all of which is in violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
WASHINGTON, DC – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has come under fire since it was asked by the National School Board Association to track upset parents at school bad meetings in the same manner as domestic terrorists. FBI Director Merrick Garland denied accusations that his agency was complying with that...
ATLANTA — Mexico is suing U.S. gun manufacturers over what officials say are negligent and illegal practices that contribute to nearly half a million guns being smuggled into Mexico every year. The Mexican government alleges that U.S. gunmakers are knowingly contributing to illegal trafficking, resulting in violence and loss of...
It’s gobble gobble time for today’s Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife as we spotlight the wild turkey. This bird has returned to the Ohio landscape after many years of absence. This bird once inhabited forested areas of the entire state, providing food and sport for Native Americans and early Ohio settlers. As settlement continued and forest lands were converted to cropland, the wild turkey’s population dwindled to the point that no birds remained in the state by 1904.
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
Virologists are warning about the dangers posed by a “horrific” new variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa. The variant, currently named B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations, making it more likely to be able to evade the protections provided by vaccines. So far the variant has only...
A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. Michael T. Osterholm is Regents Professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Even though the United States is...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
What’s...
My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
The prospect of "reviving" an extinct species – or a, genetic hybrid version of it – is moving closer to reality thanks to the sophistication of genome engineering technologies coupled with our ability to extract and sequence archaic DNA samples. In September, the biotech/genetics company. Colossal – co-founded in 2021...
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
Heathrow has begun recruiting for over 600 new frontline roles as the restart of transatlantic travel and easing of international restrictions boosts confidence in the aviation sector. While passenger numbers at the hub remain 56 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, the airport has begun replacing staff let go over the past...
PhoneSpy, a malware that spies on Android users was recently found in 23 apps. None of these. are available on Google Pay as of now. This malware has predominantly been active in UK and Korea. What is. PhoneSpy. capable of. This malware is capable of stealing crucial data such as...
APT Skidata, a supplier of access control equipment for parking facilities, has carried out a complete systems upgrade to all 11 public parking areas at London Heathrow Airport. Working with parking management company APCOA Parking UK, APT Skidata delivered software and hardware upgrades across the airport’s entire parking estate. The...
Comments / 0