A look at whats happening in Tuesday's Champions League games:. After debuting as Barcelona's coach with a much-needed win in the Spanish league at the weekend, Xavi Hernández turns his focus to the Champions League with a decisive match against Benfica. The home victory over Espanyol ended the team's four-game winless streak in the league, and another on Tuesday will allow the club to clinch a spot in the knockout round of the Champions League and avoid its first group-stage elimination in almost two decades. Barcelona is two points ahead of third-place Benfica with two games left. Group leader Bayern which has already qualified travels to Dynamo Kyiv without seven first-team players, who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are isolating because of contact with a positive case. The seven include midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry, while defender Dayot Upamecano is serving a one-game suspension.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO