The WNBA on Thursday announced it is changing its playoff format, most notably doing away with single-elimination games and byes. Starting with the 2022 WNBA season, the eight teams with the highest winning percentage over a 36-game schedule advance to the postseason and are seeded by record. The first round -- where the No. 1 seed faces the No. 8 seed, the No. 2 seed plays No. 7, and so on -- consists of four best-of-3 series. The semifinals and WNBA Finals will continue to be best-of-5 series.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO