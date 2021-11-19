NHIS releases 'Coko Dance' Special MV with OH MY GIRL's Hyojung, Seunghee, and Binnie to promote their Health Insurance Commercial Campaign

The eight dance crew leaders of 'Street Woman Fighter' showed eight different colors to their charisma in the latest pictorial with GQ magazine. Men's fashion magazine 'GQ Korea' has selected the eight leaders of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' as the 'Women of the Year in 2021.' Following 'Man of the YEar,' GQ Korea released 'Woman of the Yera,' which selected the most dazzling women this year. To commemorate the eight dance crew leaders who were selected as the 'Women of the Year,' GQ Korea released the pictorial of the leaders including Monika, Aiki, N0:ZE, Honey J, Gabi, Leejung, Ri.hey, and Hyojin Choi.

