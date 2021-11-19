MKM Partners Turns Bullish On This Retail Giant

Global supply chain issues haven’t gone anywhere and they have created an inventory strain for retailers across the country leading up to Black Friday. That’s why some retailers who are struggling to accumulate enough inventory and workers to keep up with demand are turning the traditional “day of deals“ into a month-long event. Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are just a few of the big box stores that have started running holiday discounts well before the traditional Black Friday start date. Some retailers started as early as September, as the global logjam has threatened to block them from bringing new products in from Asia during the traditional holiday shopping season. Because of all these issues, expect discounts to be modest this holiday season within the 5-25% range.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO