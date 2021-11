Todays blog is written by Georgina Chandler, the RSPB's Global Policy Officer, on the huge declines in bird species across Europe... A new study on breeding birds in the EU and UK shows one out of every six birds over nearly a 40 -year period has been lost. Overall, we have lost around 600 million breeding birds since 1980. This is not just our rarest birds but worryingly we are seeing massive decreases in more common and abundant bird species. The largest drop in population is seen in the house sparrow with 247 million fewer individuals, followed by yellow wagtail with 97, starling with 75, and skylark with 68 million fewer individuals. Bit by bit our nations birds are fading in number.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO