The matchup between Ohio State's offensive line and Michigan's David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson will be key when the Buckeyes and Wolverines play. Ojabo and Hutchinson lead the Big Ten in sacks with ten each. One key to OSU's play up front is the performance of Paris Johnson, and that's no surprise to those who have followed the career of the sophomore out of Cincinnati. Johnson was the No. 7 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, he was the top offensive tackle and No. 1 player out of Ohio. Now he is part of a crew that has only given up 13 sacks...

OHIO STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO