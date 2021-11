The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Arcus Biosciences announcing that Gilead has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus’s clinical-stage portfolio, including both anti-TIGIT molecules, domvanalimab, and AB308, as well as etrumadenant and quemliclustat. And the companies also added a research collaboration as described below. Today’s transaction is subject to applicable antitrust clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions. The parties expect the transaction to close by year-end.

