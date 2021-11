On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens and the outstanding job by the Dolphins defense and also the curious situation of the Dolphins not starting Tua last week. We also have the latest roster update of Greg Little being placed on IR and Andrew Billings being signed to the practice squad. They open up the mailbag and answer your questions about the Dolphins running game, coaching staff, and building around Tua. They end the show with a preview of this week’s Jets-Dolphins game. What do the Dolphins have to do to come out on top with another win? Why the Jets are a bit dangerous and what are the keys to the game for Miami. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO