Clemson, SC

Wake Forest at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

By JP Priester
 7 days ago
Clemson welcomes No. 10 Wake Forest to town on Saturday in a crucial ACC matchup. The Tigers have won twelve straight in the series.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0) will be looking to wrap up the ACC Atlantic and secure a spot in the conference championship game, while Clemson (7-3, 5-2) needs a win to keep any hope of a seventh consecutive division crown alive.

5 Things to Watch For

1. The Walking Wounded: You'll be hard-pressed to find another team in the country as injury-depleted as this Clemson team is currently. The Tigers have been hit extremely hard on the offensive side of the ball. Justyn Ross and Joseph Ngata are out. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace were held out last week in an effort to help their beat-up bodies heal. The coaching staff has been forced to play musical chairs along the offensive line all season, and now it's hitting the quarterback room. DJ Uiagalelei is nursing a knee injury that severely limited his mobility last week and Taisun Phommachanh suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder. Can the Tigers muster enough offense to keep up with the high-powered Deacons?

2. Strength vs Strength: Wake Forest will bring the ACC's highest-scoring offense to town, while the Tigers will try and combat it with the league's stingiest defense when it comes to points allowed. The Demon Deacons are scoring 44.7 points per game, while Clemson is allowing just 15.3. How successful Brent Venables' unit is at slowing down the Wake Forest offense will very likely decide this game.

3. 200 is the Magic Number: In the Dabo Swinney era, the Tigers are 70-1 when they rush for 200 yards or more. Only one team in the ACC gives up more rushing yards per game than the 201.8 yards that Wake Forest allows. Over the course of the season, opponents have rushed for 4.9 yards per carry on the Demon Deacon defense. With Shipley and Pace both having sat last week, the Tigers' top two backs should at the very least come in with fresh legs.

4. Clemson Defensive Front: Wake loves to run that slow-developing mesh play and over the past couple of years, the Tigers have excelled at blowing it up. Even without Bryan Bresee, this will still be the most talented front the Deacons have faced all season, and it's a group that has really started to find its groove in recent weeks. After registering just 17 sacks over the first seven games the Clemson defense has 15 in its past three.

5. Senior Day: A number of Tigers will be playing the final home game of their collegiate careers on Saturday, while at the same time looking to finish up unbeaten at home during their time at Clemson. Outside of the six "super seniors" on the roster, the Tigers' senior class has never lost a game in Death Valley and will be looking to extend the nation's longest active home winning streak to 34 games.

Sports
