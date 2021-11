RESTON, Va. — The RV has already registered its best year for shipments, with two months of results still to go. The RV Industry Association reported its October survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month at 57,971 units, an increase of 22.5% compared to the 47,326 units shipped during October 2020. October was also the best on record with shipments, surpassing the October 2017 total of 48,926 units by more than 18%. The month’s total was also the highest production total on comparable record for any month, the RVIA reported, surpassing last month’s record of 55,014 units by more than 5%.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO