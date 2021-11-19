Kevin Hart, Damon Wayans and more set for ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and ‘The Facts of Life’ live revival on ABC

If you’re a nostalgic soul who grew up on antiquated modes of entertainment like cable television, this news will cheer you right up.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” will be recreating episodes of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” when it returns to ABC, according to Variety.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel revealed the news on his talk show explaining that it would be a 90-minute special where the actors will re-enact classic sitcom episodes from the original and its spinoff.

“Other than with my family, there’s no place I’d rather be in my 100th year than on a soundstage at Sony with these glorious actors reliving what our company had produced all those years ago and sharing it with the millions of viewers who could use a little laughter,” producer Norman Lear said.

Kimmel revealed that Kevin Hart will step into the role of Arnold, previously played by Gary Coleman.

John Lithgow will appear as Mr. Dummond, while Ann Dowd and Damon Wayans will play Mrs. Garrett and Willis, respectively.

Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, Jim Burrows and Brent Miller are set to produce, The Hollywood Reporter notes .

The live event will take place on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 7.

"Diff’rent Strokes" aired on the network from 1978-85 with Coleman, Todd Bridges, Conrad Bain, Dana Plato and Charlotte Rae, while “The Facts of Life ” ran from 1979-88.

The special will air for one night only. Those who don’t catch it live can tune in on Hulu the next day.

