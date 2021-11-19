ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lightopia London just switched on

By Margaret Dener
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe skyline may look a little brighter for the next few weeks. Lightopia London, the immersive illumination experience in Crystal Palace, has officially been switched on. This year’s all-new display features interactive...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

London launches Christmas celebrations with world’s biggest light switch-on

London has kicked off its Christmas festivities with the world’s largest light switch-on. The capital’s most well-known hotspots including Mayfair, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square have been decked with over one million LED lights ahead of Christmas. Shoppers buying their loved ones gifts from Oxford Street and Regent Street are...
WORLD
BBC

Christmas lights: London's West End in first co-ordinated switch-on

Christmas lights have been switched on across London's West End in its first ever co-ordinated light-up. The event was kept secret, with shoppers being surprised with a 10-second countdown on the screens at Piccadilly Circus. Displays were lit in Oxford Street, Regent Street, South Molton Street, Bond Street, Mayfair, Piccadilly...
U.K.
Time Out Global

Score some sweet deals on London culture this Black Friday

London's greatest cultural institutions are showering us with edifying bargains this Black Friday. We’ve rounded up some of the best discounts, helping you enjoy a night (or day) out, without breaking the bank, from classic plays to festive music. Theatre deals include £25 tickets to ‘Night Mother’ November 25 and...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Christmas Late Opening at the Museum of London

The Museum of London is hosting a late opening this Christmas. Visitors will be able to take a stroll through the newly festive Victorian Walk Gallery and see the venue’s most recent addition, ‘London Making Now’. The museum's fashion curator Lucie Whitmore will give tours of the exhibit and other hosts will be present to answer any questions. Drinks will be offered by Earth Ale, an independent brewery. Fancy! Bonus: the gift shop will be 10 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switched On#Canada#The Christmas Spirit
Time Out Global

Support a London winter mission at this auction

Get some Christmas goodies, while supporting an important winter mission. The Gift for Good Charity Auction features a variety of items and experiences that will make great gifts, for friends or maybe just yourself. This event raises money for Only a Pavement Away, a charity that helps people struggling to find work. There are some very exciting restaurant experiences (dinner in a VIP Christmas dome, anyone?) and a KSI-autographed armchair up for grabs.
HOMELESS
Time Out Global

The mum on a mission to bring Black Santas to London

‘I heard a child say that they didn’t realise there were Black elves,’ says Charlotte Lewis, founder of Noir Kringle. ‘How [wild] is that? That that’s something coming out of a five-year-old’s mouth in 2021?’. Lewis dreamt up Noir Kringle in 2019 when she wanted to take her daughter to...
SOCIETY
Time Out Global

Flat Iron Square has been winterized

The halls have been thoroughly decked this year. Flat Iron Square has transformed for Christmas, with over 40 pine trees and loads of lights and an aprés lodge. You are highly encouraged to show up in your best Christmas jumper. All your favourite drinks from the venue have been winterized,...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Cuteness personified: a baby sloth has just been born at London Zoo

Ready for a dose of super special Friday sweetness? Well here it is, in the shape of London Zoo’s newest and most snugglesome addition; a sloth by the name of Terry. Born to mama Marilyn at the end of last month, wee Terry can now be found hanging out in the Rainforest Life area of the zoo, which is heated to 28°C all year round – good to know when things get absolutely brass monkeys come January. It's a space which the sloths share with titi monkeys, tree anteaters, golden-headed lion monkeys and red-footed tortoises. What a crew! Legends, one and all.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Time Out Global

Christmas markets in Melbourne

Find gifts of the handmade variety at these December markets. Summer holidays are the time for family, friends, feasting and forgetting to buy presents until the last minute. Lucky for you, Melbourne has a number of December markets, giving you ample opportunity to grab gifts that will make your loved ones smile.
SHOPPING
Time Out Global

A new Everyman cinema is opening in Borough this December

Everyman run some of the prettiest and plushest boutique cinemas around, so it’s pretty exciting to see them launch a brand new venue in Borough – an area that’s historically been a bit short on places to see the latest flicks. The new joint will be part of the Borough...
MOVIES
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
TV SHOWS
CNN

Rare Roman mosaic found on farm in 'remarkable' discovery

A rare Roman mosaic has been unearthed on a British farm in a "remarkable" discovery. Historic England, a public body that looks after the country's historic environment, said it is the first time the mosaic -- found in Rutland, East Midlands -- has been uncovered in 1,600 years. The Roman...
SCIENCE
Snowboard Magazine

R.I.P. Grilo – Marko Grilc, 1983-2021

Our deepest condolences go out to Marko “Grilo” Grilc’s family and friends. We are heartbroken for his fiancée and children at the news of his passing while out in Sölden, Austria. The Slovenian’s legendary acclaim might have come from his early days riding, but over the past few years his role as a father and teacher in snowboarding forever solidified him as pillar of our culture. Always entertaining, always down for a chat, and never without a smile on his face. Through his parts, his podiums, and of course his Grilosodes, he is an unmatched ambassador of the sport and he will be greatly missed.
SPORTS
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Mom and teen daughter duo win tickets worth almost $1m to be among Virgin Galactic’s first space tourists

A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nintendoeverything.com

Chef RPG announced for Switch

Developer World 2 Studio has announced Chef RPG, an upcoming game in which players craft their culinary adventure in a pixel art world. The project is currently on track for a Q3 2023 launch and is planned to release on Switch in the future. Chef RPG has players taking on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy