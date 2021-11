WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, NYI) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins hit the road as they visit UBS Arena for the first time to take on the New York Islanders. Pittsburgh has picked up points in 12 of its last 14 games against New York (9-2-3), and is 12-4-3 over its last 19 games versus the Islanders. The Penguins have earned points in six of their last eight games on Long Island (4-2-2). The Penguins will play six of their next seven games on the road.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO