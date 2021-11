PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of families are spending time at home with food on their plates. But not everybody has that privilege on the holidays. Instead of spending Thanksgiving with their families, some in the Pittsburgh area spent Thursdays handing out food to their neighbors in need. “It’s a lot of work, but we love to do it,” said Joe Bopp, commander of American Legion Post 618. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Early Thanksgiving morning, the American Legion in McKees Rocks turned on its ovens, dropped 20 turkeys in the frier and started cooking around 300 meals to serve. “We’re doing Thanksgiving dinner for anybody...

