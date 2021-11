Some of you may run Cardos and others run Sena, but this development might just put Sena up on the same playing field as Cardo in terms of sound quality. From the same parent company that brought us JBL, Sena announced its Quantum Series with Sound by Harman Kardon at EICMA 2021. Every product in the Quantum Series will include a set of all-new speakers and a microphone. Harman Kardon is known for providing some of the best audio equipment in the world, and now its signature sound can find its way into the helmets of motorcycle riders around the world.

