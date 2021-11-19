ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Back in the Fold

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNeyJ_0d1zR9t400

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo showed no signs of rust after returning from a two-game absence Thursday against the Washington Wizards.

Adebayo had 20 points in the Heat's 112-97 victory at FTX Arena. He had been sidelined with a bruised knee.

“Felt great to be out there, felt great to be back around my teammates, felt great to be back in the kennel,” Adebayo said. “My teammates welcomed me back pretty well. I can’t complain. The two-game absence was great for me. I got some rest.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he expected Adebayo to immediately fit back in the rotation.

“Bam is really smart, so he sees what the veterans are doing. It’s what’s called for in that game, quarter or possession," Spoelstra said. "You have to read the game and take what’s available. Those are not easy things to do out there. Jimmy does that. Kyle is leading guys. Bam very quickly is understanding that as well.”

The Heat were led by forward Jimmy Butler's 32 points on 11 of 19 shooting. It was his second straight game with at least 30 points. Guard Gabe Vincent added 18 points, helping offset the absence of guard Tyler Herro because of a bruised wrist. Forward P.J. Tucker also added 15 points.

The Heat, who improved to 11-5, return to action Saturday against the Wizards in Washington.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

BBNBA: Tyrese Maxey and Bam Adebayo go for 30

After Wednesday night’s incredible evening of BBNBA action, Thursday wasn’t quite as hectic, but still featured some season-best performances from our NBA ‘Cats. Check it out. Tyrese Maxey scores 30-plus in back-to-back games. There was a lot of this in the best performance of Tyrese Maxey’s young NBA career:. The...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
SportsGrid

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo Won’t Play vs. Thunder

The Miami Heat are down two starters against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Will Manso confirmed that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both out tonight. Butler is hampered by an ankle injury, while Adebayo is dealing with a knee injury. https://twitter.com/WillManso/status/1460391511594614788. Butler is the Heat’s leading scorer, averaging...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat star Bam Adebayo reveals Team USA used racists as motivation during Olympics

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo says that being doubted and bombarded with racist remarks during team USA’s Olympics stint helped the team push to greater heights. Initially, it was unclear if Adebayo was set on playing for Team USA after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. However, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told Bam that playing in the Olympics can be extremely beneficial for his career going forward—not only as a player but as a person as well. Spoelstra notes that the Olympic journey is filled with numerous high-stakes situations and games that will test one’s ability to go through intense amounts of adversity.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#Ftx Arena
dcsportsking.com

Watch: Bam Adebayo almost forces OT between Heat-Wizards with full court heave

Saturday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat had a thrilling ending. The Wizards prevailed with a 103-100 win, erasing a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes. But, a Bam Adebayo full-court heave in desperation nearly sent the game into overtime. The Wizards made a clutch defensive stop...
NBA
Miami Herald

Adebayo and Lowry back for Heat’s showdown with Wizards, but Herro out with wrist injury

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo, as Jimmy Butler would put it, decided to show up for work Thursday. Lowry and Adebayo will be back in the lineup for the Miami Heat as it takes on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. Adebayo returns after missing the last two games with a left knee bruise, while Lowry is back after sitting out Wednesday for rest.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

The Washington Wizards (10-5) play against the Miami Heat (5-5) at FTX Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 18, 2021. Washington Wizards 97, Miami Heat 112 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Chad Ford @chadfordinsider. Top Rookies on Thur. Scottie Barnes, 10 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NESN

Bam Adebayo To Miss Matchup with Pelicans Wednesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Bam Adebayo will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans. Adebayo is dealing with a lingering knee injury and will miss his second consecutive game. Adebayo last played in a 111-105 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Oct. 13, playing 26 minutes, scoring 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. A primary playmaker for the Heat, Adebayo has appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.
NBA
Miami Herald

Jimmy Butler is back. But Heat without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry vs. Pelicans

Jimmy Butler will make his return, but the Miami Heat will be missing starting center Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise) and starting guard Kyle Lowry (rest) in Wednesday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler returns after missing the past three games because of a sprained right ankle.
NBA
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon starting Monday for Miami in place of Bam Adebayo (knee)

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is starting on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon is making his second start of the season in place of Bam Adebayo (knee). He played 22 minutes and scored 9 points with 9 boards, a block, and a triple in the previous start. numberFire's...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
85
Followers
204
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy