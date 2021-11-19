ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Not Happy That One Performance Got Interrupted

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCn3J_0d1zQCPn00

“The Voice” duo Jim and Sasha’s emotional duet of Elton John’s “Your Song” is accidentally interrupted by crew members.

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is inching closer to its season finale. This week’s Top 13 eliminations mean that the stakes are rising. Fans and judges alike are expecting more captivating performances than ever before.

While “The Voice” is known for its seamless camera edits and smooth audio, fans are not happy about an unexpected interruption this week. It occurs during Jim and Sasha Allen’s performance of Elton John’s “Your Song.” At the 1:57 marker, two cameramen shining flashlights appear. Wearing masks and dressed in black, the two crew members are in a rush as they move out of frame. While this only lasts for a few seconds, fans are unhappy that it distracts from the duo’s moment.

https://youtu.be/ZREuW4zA9s8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jim and Sasha Allen Perform Elton John's "Your Song" | NBC's The Voice Top 13 2021 (https://youtu.be/ZREuW4zA9s8)

Comments are flooding “The Voice” YouTube clip, expressing fans’ reactions to the disruption. “1:57 lol who are these people? I was about to cry and they just killed my mood 💀,” one fan says. “I died laughing at that part,” replied another.

Aside from the interruption, “The Voice” coaches are moved by Jim and Sasha Allen’s performance of the Elton John classic. Blake Shelton praises the duo for the improvement he has seen with every performance. “I would say since this season began, I don’t know if anybody would argue with me, but I’ve seen the greatest strides, the great improvement,” the singer says.

Viewers feel just as connected to the duo, voting them into the Top 11 lineup. One fan comments “The only contestants that make me feel something.” Another viewer adds “They always make me cry. I love the simplicity they bring to the table.”

About ‘The Voice’ Contestants: Jim and Sasha Allen

Members of Ariana Grande’s team, Jim and Sasha Allen are a father-son duo that is making history. In January 2021, Sasha dropped out of school and made the decision to come out as transgender. Sasha Allen is the first openly transgender contestant on “The Voice” to move past the show’s Battle Rounds. He talks openly online about his Top Surgery, online bullies, and how music has made a positive impact on him.

Sasha Allen hopes to be a positive force within the trans community. “To my many young trans followers, don’t give up on the dream of loving yourself one day,” Allen writes. “You will, and there will come a time when you finally feel authentic.” His father, Jim Allen, is immensely proud of him.

“I’m so proud of my son, and so proud that part of what we’re doing might be a benefit to enlarging this conversation and giving it the perspective that it needs,” Jim says.

Every time Jim and Sasha Allen are on “The Voice” stage, this positivity shines through. No interruption can take away from the duo’s inspiration.

Tune into “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Comments / 9

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Contestant Leaves Blake Shelton Emotional With This Moving Performance

The super-popular reality talent competition “The Voice” is back for its 21st season, kicking off earlier this fall. Country music icon Blake Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for several years. His job on the television series, along with the other coaches, is to prepare his team for competition. He does a fine job of coaching up his team full of young and also talented singers.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Here’s How ‘The Voice’ Performed on TV Ratings Last Night

The Voice has done pretty well for NBC over the years. The reality singing competition is a fierce ratings competitor. The show just finished up the highly competitive knockout rounds, which is the second competitive round in the season. We saw a lot of fan-favorite singers go, with plenty of viable candidates advancing to the next stage.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Elton John
wbwn.com

How Did Team Blake Do in Top 11 Performances on ‘The Voice’? [VIDEOS]

Last night the Top 11 on season 21 of The Voice sang live with hopes of making the Top 10. How did Blake Shelton’s remaining three Team Blake artists do?. It is “Fan Week” on The Voice. That means not only do the fans get to introduce each performance via video, it also means they picked the song each artist sang.
TV SHOWS
Parade

The Voice Accident! What Really Happened to Top 10 Finalist Wendy Moten

The thrill of live television is that anything can go wrong at any time and that is what happened to Wendy Moten on Tuesday night’s elimination episode of The Voice. Wendy, who had already received word that she had made it through to the Top 10, was performing the Motown classic “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” along with her coach Blake Shelton and teammates Paris Winningham and Lana Scott.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Javascript
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'The Voice' contestant Shadale has fellow single mom Kelly Clarkson 'shook' and in tears: 'I obviously connected to your message'

During the final night of The Voice Season 21 Knockout Rounds Monday, Team Legend power-singer and single mom Shadale belted Shontelle’s “Impossible,” explaining her connection to the triumph-of-the-spirit ballad. “There was a point in my life where my dreams did seem impossible. Growing up, it was an unsettling feeling to see my parents struggle. We were always moving. Eventually, we became homeless. In that time, music was my safety blanket. This song is about being in a situation that you thought you would never be in. When I sing this song, I think about that little girl and all the times that I wanted to give up and I chose not to.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?

Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
CinemaBlend

The Voice Performance That Hit Close To Home For Kelly Clarkson Amid Divorce

The Voice coaches Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton like to make fun of their co-star Kelly Clarkson for her over-use of the word “navigate.” She’s navigated a singing competition. She can navigate her team members’ journeys on the show. But there isn’t anyone who deserves to use that word more than Clarkson, who’s been navigating a messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock while holding down not one but two on-air TV jobs. Talk about compartmentalizing.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Gets Serenaded By ‘The Voice’ Audience, Co-Hosts

The 17-anniversary of Kelly Clarkson’s huge radio hit “Since U Been Gone,” just passed, and the audience at a recent taping of NBC’s The Voice surprised Kelly by singing her big song back to her. Clarkson shared a video of the serenade from fans on her Instagram. In the video,...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

'The Voice' contestant Wendy Moten shockingly face-plants onstage: 'You scared us!'

Blake Shelton had a good night on Tuesday’s The Voice top 11 live results show, with all three of his team members getting through to the top 10. On Monday, I had feared that Team Blake’s powerhouse diva, seasoned pro background singer Wendy Moten, would not be safe, since she sang first in “death spot” and was even lightly criticized for being “too perfect.” But on Tuesday, I feared for Wendy’s literal safety, when a very imperfect moment occurred and she suffered a scary onstage tumble.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

304K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy