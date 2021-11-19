‘The Voice’ Fans Are Not Happy That One Performance Got Interrupted

“The Voice” duo Jim and Sasha’s emotional duet of Elton John’s “Your Song” is accidentally interrupted by crew members.

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is inching closer to its season finale. This week’s Top 13 eliminations mean that the stakes are rising. Fans and judges alike are expecting more captivating performances than ever before.

While “The Voice” is known for its seamless camera edits and smooth audio, fans are not happy about an unexpected interruption this week. It occurs during Jim and Sasha Allen’s performance of Elton John’s “Your Song.” At the 1:57 marker, two cameramen shining flashlights appear. Wearing masks and dressed in black, the two crew members are in a rush as they move out of frame. While this only lasts for a few seconds, fans are unhappy that it distracts from the duo’s moment.

https://youtu.be/ZREuW4zA9s8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jim and Sasha Allen Perform Elton John's "Your Song" | NBC's The Voice Top 13 2021 (https://youtu.be/ZREuW4zA9s8)

Comments are flooding “The Voice” YouTube clip, expressing fans’ reactions to the disruption. “1:57 lol who are these people? I was about to cry and they just killed my mood 💀,” one fan says. “I died laughing at that part,” replied another.

Aside from the interruption, “The Voice” coaches are moved by Jim and Sasha Allen’s performance of the Elton John classic. Blake Shelton praises the duo for the improvement he has seen with every performance. “I would say since this season began, I don’t know if anybody would argue with me, but I’ve seen the greatest strides, the great improvement,” the singer says.

Viewers feel just as connected to the duo, voting them into the Top 11 lineup. One fan comments “The only contestants that make me feel something.” Another viewer adds “They always make me cry. I love the simplicity they bring to the table.”

About ‘The Voice’ Contestants: Jim and Sasha Allen

Members of Ariana Grande’s team, Jim and Sasha Allen are a father-son duo that is making history. In January 2021, Sasha dropped out of school and made the decision to come out as transgender. Sasha Allen is the first openly transgender contestant on “The Voice” to move past the show’s Battle Rounds. He talks openly online about his Top Surgery, online bullies, and how music has made a positive impact on him.

Sasha Allen hopes to be a positive force within the trans community. “To my many young trans followers, don’t give up on the dream of loving yourself one day,” Allen writes. “You will, and there will come a time when you finally feel authentic.” His father, Jim Allen, is immensely proud of him.

“I’m so proud of my son, and so proud that part of what we’re doing might be a benefit to enlarging this conversation and giving it the perspective that it needs,” Jim says.

Every time Jim and Sasha Allen are on “The Voice” stage, this positivity shines through. No interruption can take away from the duo’s inspiration.

Tune into “The Voice” on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.