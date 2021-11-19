ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Talks Beth’s ‘Path of Vengeance’ in Season 4

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQFIQ_0d1zQ6Cg00

“My father’s dream is my Alamo that I will die defending.” Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly goes as in-depth as possible into her future as Beth Dutton.

Kelly Reilly has been “inundated” with offers for “badly written Beths” over the past few years. It’s no surprise to Yellowstone fans, as she’s become one of the show’s biggest draws. Fans can’t get enough of her, and as a result – neither can her industry.

But Reilly isn’t interested in playing any “lesser” versions of her most well-known character. Instead, she’s looking forward to pouring more of her heart and soul into the role that’s become “a very real person” to her. So what does the future hold for the only Dutton daughter?

“I’m having trouble talking about what’s happening in the season without giving things away. So, forgive me if I’m a little bit vague,” she begins for Looper. “But I think she’s pretty much set out in Episode 1 on a path of vengeance, and she needs to find out who planned this attack to destroy her family — and she’s going to destroy them.”

Or so Beth says, anyway, Reilly backtracks. “We are going to watch her figure that out and what action she takes. She said what she’s going to do, but does she end up doing it? And is Jamie responsible or not? There are all of these twists and turns in the season.”

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Lays Out Beth’s ‘Life Purpose’

Twists and turns, indeed. Yet when this interview took place, only three episodes of Yellowstone Season 4 had aired. And throughout those three+ hours, Beth and Jamie have only shared one scene. It went exactly as fans expected, too. The two butt heads and Beth leaves while threatening to kill her adopted brother if he’s so much had a breath of involvement in the family assassination attempts.

“And the other aspect of it is,” Reilly continues, is Beth “still trying to protect the ranch, which seems an endless quest. It seems everyone wants this piece of land, and she’s the only one really fighting for it for her father.”

Audiences are discovering what John (and now Kayce) are up against alongside Reilly’s fiery character, too. But for Beth’s part, “I think she’s found that she’s come up against — they all have — the most terrifying of enemies now. These people who are wanting to turn it into a resort. Just like she says, ‘Cover it in pavement, destroy it,'” Reilly offers of Yellowstone Season 4’s newest villain: Jacki Weaver’s Market Equities bigwig, Caroline Warner.

But to Reilly, Warner is simply another obstacle for Beth to overcome. “She also says, “My father’s dream is my Alamo that I will die defending.” And that’s exactly her M.O. and exactly what she feels is her life’s purpose… Just to look after and protect her father’s dream.”

Reilly thinks this could be a bit misguided, “But that’s who she is. And you’re seeing her torn in a million different directions of who she is and who she allows herself to be. It’s an interesting journey. It’s wild.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Why Beth Isn’t Telling Rip Her Big Secret

The new season of “Yellowstone” is off to a great start and we aren’t even halfway through the season yet. There are certainly more bombshells and iconic moments to come and one may be on the tip of Beth Dutton’s tongue. As practically “Yellowstone” fan knows, Beth is unable to bear children due to an incident involving her brother, Jamie Dutton, when they were younger. Jamie takes his little sister to a clinic to have her pregnancy terminated. In doing so, he agrees to the procedure that will leave Beth infertile. Beth has held a grudge against her brother ever since.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Is Kayce Going to Collect on Walker’s Promise in Tonight’s Premiere?

On “Yellowstone,” Walker (Ryan Bingham) once made a promise to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Will Walker remember his promise and be an ally to Kayce in Season 4?. The ex-con told Kayce – who Rip (Cole Hauser) had asked to take Walker to the “train station” (code for killing him and dumping his body) – that he wouldn’t forget the mercy Kayce showed him that night and that he owed Kayce.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
John
Person
Jacki Weaver
cartermatt.com

Is Luke Grimes leaving Yellowstone? Is Kayce Dutton dead after premiere?

Is Luke Grimes leaving Yellowstone, and is his character of Kayce Dutton dead and gone? The opening minutes raised that question. The introduction was both shocking and painful as we saw the aftermath of the enormous season 3 finale cliffhanger. The good news for John is that he was rescued soon by Rip after he was shot up on the road. Meanwhile, Beth was able to escape her building in one piece. Even Kayce was able to get out of the first pickle he was in during the premiere, but found himself in another one soon after: Another shooting. This was one where, as a livestock agent, he found himself targeted. He also found himself shot and bleeding out.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Does Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Title Hint at Beth Dutton’s Death?

The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Heart And Soul#Yellowstone Season 4
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Is a Big Fan of Sam Elliot and Reveals Thoughts on Spinoff ‘1883’

“Oh, I can’t wait, honestly.” Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is as excited for the show’s historical prequel, 1883, as the rest of us. It’s a fine time to be an Outsider. Yellowstone Season 4 rages on, with two spinoffs in the works: Texas-based 6666 and Westward Expansion prequel, 1883. While both are at the top of fans’ anticipated shows, its the latter that has the Beth Dutton actress giddy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Wes Bentley Reveals What Garrett Randall Offers Jamie That John Dutton Doesn’t

With a new season just around the corner, stars of the hit series “Yellowstone” are sharing their excitement with fans. Veteran actor Wes Bentley has been a part of the “Yellowstone” cast since the very beginning. Bentley plays the troubled son of John Dutton and gives Jamie Dutton a great amount of depth. Jamie is one of the most complex characters in the series with plenty of driving forces behind his decisions. Jamie’s ride through the first three seasons has been anything but smooth and that is likely to continue into season four. In the last season, Jamie discovers he was adopted by the Dutton family as an infant and never told. This adds an entirely new layer to the already complicated relationship that he and his adopted father have. The fracture between them motivates Jamie to seek out and find his biological father, Garrett Randall. How Jamie responds to Randall’s new place in his life figures to be of great importance in season four of “Yellowstone.”
TV SERIES
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What Really Sold Her on Taylor Sheridan and the Show

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly jumped on the chance to join the cast of the show once she heard Taylor Sheridan would be at the helm. Reilly told Looper recently how she was a bit familiar with Sheridan’s previous work before signing on. He started putting together “Yellowstone” in 2017, and before that, he wrote, “Sicario” (2015), “Hell or High Water” (2016), and “Wind River” (2017). Sheridan also directed “Wind River.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Here's Who Cole Hauser Credits for the Show's Initial Success

It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone has been a massive success. Premiering on Paramount Network back in June 2018, throughout its first three seasons the western drama has already become one of the most-watched cable programs and has scored two spinoffs - the prequel series 1883 and the second spinoff 6666 - as well as the Sheridan-created series Mayor of Kingstown. The show has one thing in particular to credit for its success, according to series star Cole Hauser.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

304K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy