‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Talks Beth’s ‘Path of Vengeance’ in Season 4

“My father’s dream is my Alamo that I will die defending.” Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly goes as in-depth as possible into her future as Beth Dutton.

Kelly Reilly has been “inundated” with offers for “badly written Beths” over the past few years. It’s no surprise to Yellowstone fans, as she’s become one of the show’s biggest draws. Fans can’t get enough of her, and as a result – neither can her industry.

But Reilly isn’t interested in playing any “lesser” versions of her most well-known character. Instead, she’s looking forward to pouring more of her heart and soul into the role that’s become “a very real person” to her. So what does the future hold for the only Dutton daughter?

“I’m having trouble talking about what’s happening in the season without giving things away. So, forgive me if I’m a little bit vague,” she begins for Looper. “But I think she’s pretty much set out in Episode 1 on a path of vengeance, and she needs to find out who planned this attack to destroy her family — and she’s going to destroy them.”

Or so Beth says, anyway, Reilly backtracks. “We are going to watch her figure that out and what action she takes. She said what she’s going to do, but does she end up doing it? And is Jamie responsible or not? There are all of these twists and turns in the season.”

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Lays Out Beth’s ‘Life Purpose’

Twists and turns, indeed. Yet when this interview took place, only three episodes of Yellowstone Season 4 had aired. And throughout those three+ hours, Beth and Jamie have only shared one scene. It went exactly as fans expected, too. The two butt heads and Beth leaves while threatening to kill her adopted brother if he’s so much had a breath of involvement in the family assassination attempts.

“And the other aspect of it is,” Reilly continues, is Beth “still trying to protect the ranch, which seems an endless quest. It seems everyone wants this piece of land, and she’s the only one really fighting for it for her father.”

Audiences are discovering what John (and now Kayce) are up against alongside Reilly’s fiery character, too. But for Beth’s part, “I think she’s found that she’s come up against — they all have — the most terrifying of enemies now. These people who are wanting to turn it into a resort. Just like she says, ‘Cover it in pavement, destroy it,'” Reilly offers of Yellowstone Season 4’s newest villain: Jacki Weaver’s Market Equities bigwig, Caroline Warner.

But to Reilly, Warner is simply another obstacle for Beth to overcome. “She also says, “My father’s dream is my Alamo that I will die defending.” And that’s exactly her M.O. and exactly what she feels is her life’s purpose… Just to look after and protect her father’s dream.”

Reilly thinks this could be a bit misguided, “But that’s who she is. And you’re seeing her torn in a million different directions of who she is and who she allows herself to be. It’s an interesting journey. It’s wild.”