MemFeast returns to feed homeless community on Thanksgiving

When presented with the opportunity to have one of his wishes granted, Abraham Olagbegi chose something that will benefit people in need for years to come. In 2020, the 13-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, learned that he had a rare blood disorder, and needed a bone marrow transplant. It was successful, and when Make-a-Wish reached out to Abraham this year and said he could have a wish granted, his mom Miriam Olagbegi thought he might ask for a PlayStation to celebrate. Instead, Abraham announced he wanted to feed the homeless. "My parents always taught us that it's a blessing to be a blessing," Abraham told CBS News.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO