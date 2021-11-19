ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MemFeast returns to feed homeless community on Thanksgiving

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis’ homeless and hungry can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this...

forthoodsentinel.com

Partnership feeds 580 families for Thanksgiving

The Fort Hood Ministry Team helped make Thanksgiving a little better for 580 Fort Hood families, who were presented with complete Thanksgiving meals on behalf of the Onion Creek community of Austin and the Central Texas Food Bank. For the 14th year in a row, dozens of religious affairs specialists...
FORT HOOD, TX
madison

Goodman Community Center seeking donations to feed 4,000 families for Thanksgiving

With less than a week to go, the Goodman Community Center is once again calling on the community to donate food for 4,000 struggling Dane County families. “This is the week for us,” food pantry coordinator Francesca Frisque said in a Tuesday statement. “It’s crunch time, and while donations from food drives and our neighbors are coming in, we still need a lot of help.”
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox44news.com

Friends for Life Feeding Hundreds for Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas – Last year, Friends for Life volunteers packaged and delivered over 500 meals. They delivered them to the elderly and people with disabilities on Thanksgiving morning. Friends for Life will again have community volunteers packing and delivering meals to hundreds of needy people in Central Texas on November...
WACO, TX
mukilteobeacon.com

Community collaboration feeds local families

After over 20 months of COVID protocols, the community continues to reel from food shortages, rises in the cost of living, modified work schedules, or worse, job loss. The economic downturn has affected everyone. Although we are slowly rebounding from these challenges, many families in Mukilteo will struggle to enjoy the holidays.
CHARITIES
State
Mississippi State
forksforum.com

Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Meal

Feeding 5000 will offer a Thanksgiving-style to-go lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The menu will be turkey, mashed potatoes stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner roll, and pie. They are also looking for anyone that would like to donate a pie or two. The lunch will be served from the Community...
FORKS, WA
The Week

Mississippi teen's wish to feed the homeless in his community has been granted

When presented with the opportunity to have one of his wishes granted, Abraham Olagbegi chose something that will benefit people in need for years to come. In 2020, the 13-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, learned that he had a rare blood disorder, and needed a bone marrow transplant. It was successful, and when Make-a-Wish reached out to Abraham this year and said he could have a wish granted, his mom Miriam Olagbegi thought he might ask for a PlayStation to celebrate. Instead, Abraham announced he wanted to feed the homeless. "My parents always taught us that it's a blessing to be a blessing," Abraham told CBS News.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Goldsboro News-Argus

Outreach program feeds the hungry at Thanksgiving

For those in Wayne County who may not have much to eat at Thanksgiving, members of the Community Harvest Outreach program are providing all the fixings for a holiday meal. In its 11th year, the group was started by the late Thomas Spruill, a member of Woods Chapel Church who died in January 2019.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Elkhart Truth

Thanksgiving drive-thru feeds 1,000

ELKHART — Though it wasn’t ideal, organizers said, an annual event this year passed out hundreds of meals to families at the Matterhorn on Thanksgiving. For the second year, the restaurant, partnering with Elkhart Salvation Army and Elkhart Rotary Club, canceled the dine-in experience for their annual Thanksgiving dinner and switched to a drive-thru model, continuing their mission to provide meals to residents in need.
ELKHART, IN
CBS San Francisco

Charities, Community Groups Serve Up, Deliver Warm Thanksgiving Meals For The Needy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The pace and buzz in the kitchens of Glide Memorial deep in the heart of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District accelerated Thursday morning as hundreds of warm meals were being prepared for their annual Thanksgiving celebration for the needy. Over the last several years, the lines have grown longer and longer, only slowed by the restrictions put in place during the 2020 COVID outbreak. This year, Glide has erected giant tents to keep everyone safe from COVID and socially distanced. “There are more people living on the streets right now, there are more people hungry right now, and Glide...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Over 100 volunteers feed Charles County community on Thanksgiving to honor late restaurateur

In the early morning hours on Thanksgiving, volunteers began to gather outside Lucianna’s Steakhouse in Waldorf, Md. with one goal in mind — to feed as many people as possible. The Greek word ‘philotimo,’ which means “help a friend out,” was alive and well on the holiday as 145 volunteers worked throughout the day to […] The post Over 100 volunteers feed Charles County community on Thanksgiving to honor late restaurateur appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Valdosta Daily Times

Community comes together to feed the city

VALDOSTA – Valdosta's second Feed the City campaign fed more than 1,200 residents. The event was held at four locations across the city, including LAMP, South Side Community Care House, Usher Business and the old Valdosta High School. Community leader and business owner Anthony Tong said the decision was made...
VALDOSTA, GA
CBS Chicago

Salvation Army Gives Out Thousands Of Meals To Chicagoans In Need This Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) — This Thanksgiving is certainly different than last – when the pandemic raged without widespread vaccine availability, keeping many families separated. With a vaccine, we know more of you watching and reading were gathered with loved ones – but one thing hasn’t changed. There is still great need. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night, the Salvation Army took on its mission to address that need – with an effort to serve thousands of meals this holiday. Ludovia Edmond left the Salvation Army center with bags’ worth of food with rolls, yams, and turkey – enough for...
CHICAGO, IL
Brunswick News

Norwich Street business feeds homeless

While perhaps the most high-profile court case in Glynn County history was resolved mere blocks away, volunteers at Russell’s Sports Bar made their own impact on the community. In an effort to help the homeless and hungry this Thanksgiving, Brandon Russell and Joe Mincey organized what they hope will be...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Observer-Reporter

City Mission feeds the less fortunate on Thanksgiving

Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, Washington City Mission continued its tradition of serving those in need on Thanksgiving. The organization held a brunch and dinner for its residents, in addition to walk-ins, at its West Wheeling Street shelter. City Mission currently has about 125 residents, according to Judy Sandy,...
WASHINGTON, PA
midfloridanewspapers.com

Students join Hands to feed community

AVON PARK — Hands for Homeless got some extra hands to help in the week’s worth of food prep for its annual free Thanksgiving feast for folks in need. Students from Sebring High School’s International Baccalaureate and culinary programs rolled up their sleeves and lent their hands. This is the...
AVON PARK, FL

