Nintendo has a long, nasty history of somewhat arbitrarily shutting down unofficial Super Smash Bros tournaments, which really puts a damper on the fun for some of the franchise’s most passionate and engaged fans. However, Nintendo has taken a big, official step forward in embracing its own esports scene today, as it has announced a partnership with Panda Global to hold the first ever officially licensed Super Smash Bros Championship Circuit tournaments in 2022 in North America, which will include both Melee on GameCube and Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. Further details, like schedule and prizes, will come at a later date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO