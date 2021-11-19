ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint to retire. City plans to promote internal candidates

By Special to Foster's
Foster's Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

ROCHESTER — Police Chief Paul Toussaint will retire Dec. 31 after more than 25 years of service, the city announced Friday in a press release.

Rochester also announced the succession plan for the chief's departure is to promote internal candidates. Deputy Chief Gary Boudreau will be promoted to chief to replace Toussaint. Capt. Jason Thomas will be promoted to deputy chief.

Toussaint, who became chief in 2016, previously worked as a patrolman, field training officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, prosecutor, captain (support and patrol division) and deputy chief, according to the city's announcement. He also served as team commander for the Strafford County Regional Tactical Operations Unit.

“I’m honored to have served as police chief for the past five years,” Toussaint said in a prepared statement released by the city. “It’s been a privilege to work with so many dedicated people in this department. I wish them all the best.”

Mayor Elaine Lauterborn thanked Toussaint in a prepared statement.

“Chief Toussaint’s retirement is bittersweet,” Lauterborn said. “We’re sad to see him go but happy to know he’ll have more time with his family. On behalf of the citizens of Rochester, we thank Paul for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

David Stevens, the city Police Commission chairman, called Toussaint “a great example of someone that exhibited a steadfast commitment to the department and worked his way up the ranks over the years.”

“Paul has been a pleasure to work with and provided valuable and inspirational leadership to this department,” Stevens said in a prepared statement. “We wish him all the best and we thank him for his service and professionalism.”

Homelessness on the Seacoast: 'They will remain unsheltered': Why won't cities open full-time shelter on Willand Drive?

Who are Gary Boudreau and Jason Thomas of the Rochester Police

Stevens added praise in his statement for Boudreau and Thomas moving up the ranks: "Gary and Jason have worked in Rochester for their entire careers. We’re in good hands with them and grateful for their continued service.”

Boudreau, a native of Rochester, has been with the Police Department for 24 years, and deputy chief since 2017, according to the city's announcement. He has served as a patrol officer, DARE officer, school resource officer, evidence technician, patrol supervisor, patrol and support division commander and commander of the Strafford County Tactical Team.

“It’s been a privilege to serve with Paul over the past several years,” Boudreau said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with Jason to continue the great work happening here in Rochester.”

'It felt like being in a blender': Rochester man hit by car, wife say lives have changed

Thomas started in the Rochester Police Explorer program while a teenager at Spaulding High School. He’s held several positions since, including communications specialist, patrol officer, training coordinator, sergeant and lieutenant, according to the announcement. He was promoted to captain in 2016. Thomas also served as a field training officer, first line supervision, defensive tactics instructor, incident management, internal affairs, homicide investigator, command training, and physical agility instructor. He is a graduate of the 256th FBI National Academy.

“I’m honored to accept the position as the new deputy chief,” Thomas said in a prepared statement. “I’ve dedicated my entire career to serving the people of my hometown and it’s been my privilege to be a part of this team for so many years.”

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint to retire. City plans to promote internal candidates

