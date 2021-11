Pardon my pun, but it seems that eggs in the Cowboy State are more expensive than they are in other states in the country. Though we're not the most expensive, we're kind of in what I'd call the upper middle. But, still, we're very much a livestock state, you'd think we'd get a pass on expensive poultry items. A lot of people are concerned with how much everything has inflated recently, so I'm sure this is part of that whole equation.

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO