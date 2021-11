Defending champion Neil Robertson was stunned by amateur John Astley in the first round of the UK Championship in York Astley, 32, fell off the professional tour last year but fired a break of 119 in the seventh frame en route to a 6-2 win.Astley is the second amateur to beat a UK champion this week after Shaun Murphy was knocked out by China’s Si Jiahui on the opening day.The defending champion bows out.Neil Robertson succumbs to an impressive performance by current amateur John Astley, who reaches round two of the UK Championship for the first time since 2013.#CazooUKChampionship @CazooUK...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO