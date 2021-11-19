ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

How is Tazewell County's real estate market? Home prices rose over year

By Sean Lahman
Pekin Daily Times
Pekin Daily Times
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJcGU_0d1zHQCq00

The median sales price for a single-family home in Tazewell County during July was $155,000. That's an increase of 7.7% compared with July 2020, according to data from Realtor.com .

The number of houses sold rose by 5% from a year earlier. A total of 292 houses were sold county-wide during the month of July. During the same period a year earlier, 278 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through the National Association of Realtors to the USA TODAY Network .

Condominiums and town homes sold in July had a median sales price of $129,900. That figure represents a 39.7% increase year-over-year. In Tazewell County, eight were sold, up 60% from a year earlier.

How hot is Tazewell County's real estate market in Illinois?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from the National Association of Realtors.

The top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $340,000, up 17.6% from a year before.

In July, two properties sold for $1 million or more: two single-family homes.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the National Association of Realtors at Realtor.com .The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: How is Tazewell County's real estate market? Home prices rose over year

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What we know about the Omicron variant

(CNN) — A new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world and raised concern about what may be next in the pandemic. The World Health Organization Friday designated the strain, now named Omicron, as a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Tazewell County, IL
Government
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Ukraine leader alleges Russia-backed coup planned next week

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that his country’s intelligence service has uncovered plans for a Russia-backed coup d’etat in the country set for next week that allegedly involves one of Ukraine’s richest oligarchs. Both the oligarch and the Russian government rejected the allegations. At...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Housing Prices#Housing Markets#Single Family Homes#The Usa Today Network
CBS News

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 820 feet underground, Russian officials said. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
ACCIDENTS
Pekin Daily Times

Pekin Daily Times

6
Followers
3
Post
426
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pekin, IL from Pekin Daily Times.

 http://pekintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy