Public Safety

Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a fourth day Friday, as prosecutors argued against defense requests for a mistrial. The prosecutors...

MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dupagepolicyjournal.com

DuPage Democrat social media director resigns after calling Waukesha killings 'karma' for Rittenhouse acquittal

DuPage Democrats social media director Mary Lemanski no longer holds her post after taking to social media to call the Waukesha parade tragedy where five people were killed and dozens others injured “karma” for the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Waukesha,” DuPage Democrats members...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Rittenhouse Jury Finishes 2nd Day With No Verdict; New Mistrial Motion Made

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys have asked the judge to declare a mistrial, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors. Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi told Judge Bruce Schroeder on Wednesday that the defense would have approached things differently if it had received the higher quality video earlier.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Motion for mistrial with prejudice still on the table in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the judge has yet to issue a ruling on the motion for mistrial with prejudice. The defense filed the motion a week ago, and Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would contemplate it. He did not issue a ruling on Monday, Nov. 15, the day attorneys on both sides wrapped up closing arguments.
KENOSHA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wglr.com

Defense attorney weighs in on Rittenhouse judge’s delay to rule on mistrial motions, cable news producer allegedly following jury bus

MADISON, Wis. — Madison-based defense attorney Jessa Nicholson breaks down the latest in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, including Judge Bruce Schroeder’s delay in ruling on mistrial motions and news that a man claiming to be a cable news producer allegedly followed the jury bus. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL...
MADISON, WI
The Lebanon Reporter

Deadlocked jury brings mistrial in murder case

ANDERSON — A Madison County Circuit deadlocked in the murder trial of Tywaine Perry. The Circuit Court Division 6 jurors began deliberations about 5 p.m. Wednesday and informed Judge Mark Dudley about 9:45 p.m. that they were deadlocked. Dudley declared a mistrial in the case. It’s not immediately known if...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Insider

The jury deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse's fate is rewatching multiple videos shown in court, while the defense is again asking for a mistrial

A Wisconsin jury requested to see multiple videos on their second day of deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse's fate. One of the videos, drone footage showing Rittenhouse's first shooting, prompted a mistrial request from defense attorneys. The defense argued that prosecutors had unfairly given them a lower-quality version of the video. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: From mistrial to hung jury, what are the possible outcomes and what do they mean?

Over two weeks, jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse watched more than a dozen pieces of video, including livestreams, body camera footage, aerial video from the FBI, and an interview Mr Rittenhouse gave moments before he killed two people and injured another man in the aftermath of police brutality protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.They also heard testimony from police, people who witnessed the shootings, the man who survived a gunshot from Mr Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle, and Mr Rittenhouse himself.Legal teams presented their closing arguments on 15 November, and 12 jurors from a pool of 18 began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Lawyers argue over key video evidence as defence makes new call for mistrial

Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse have made another request for a mistrial after arguing that prosecutors provided them with a lower-quality video of a key moment in the case.On 17 November, defence attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to consider a mistrial without prejudice, meaning the teenager charged with homicide for killing two men and injuring another could be retried if he is not acquitted.“We would have done this case in a different manner” if the defence had access to the “same information, the same quality of videos, and I think that is required in a case like...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the shooting leaked online, Arbery’s […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

