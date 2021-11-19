ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

VRSTY Delay New Album To January, Debut New Single “Soul”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVRSTY have pushed back the release of their new album “Welcome Home” to January 21st through Spinefarm. The record was previously scheduled to be released today, November 19th. In light of the delay, the...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
magneticmag.com

Ruby Francis Releases Neo-Soul & R&B Debut Album ‘Archives’

Described as “London’s answer to SZA,” Ruby Francis releases her debut studio album through Unity Records. Bursting with neo-soul vocal melodies, funk-inspired drum grooves and basslines and smooth R&B synths, the North London based artist leaves it all on the table on her self-produced debut album Archives. Francis describes the...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Failure Announce New Album “Wild Type Droid”, Debut First Single “Headstand”

2021 will see the arrival of Failure‘s follow-up to 2018’s “In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind“. Titled “Wild Type Droid“, that album—the band’s sixth overall—will be out on December 03rd through Failure Records. For now you can chew on the first single, “Headstand“. If you like what you hear, pre-orders for the release have also launched at this location.
ROCK MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo releases new single ‘Otomo’ with O’Flynn ahead of upcoming album

Bonobo has unveiled his latest single “Otomo” with O’Flynn, cropped from his seventh studio album Fragments. The British musician follows his two October singles, “Rosewood” and “Tides,” adding a new dimension to the upcoming EP as his breathtaking new track takes a sample from the 100 Kaba Gaidi Bulgarian choir. Coming together as the fourth track of the LP, slated to land in January, 2022 via Ninja Tune, Bonobo shared some insights into the production process of “Otomo,” stating,
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Gabriella Cohen Debuts New Single “Just For The Summer”

Melbourne singer/songwriter Gabriella Cohen has been sharing singles from her upcoming third full-length album this fall, offering new retro pop gems inspired by Mazzy Star, Velvet Underground, and ‘60s pop. She’s already shared “Frangelico Dreams” and last month’s single, “I Just Got High.” Today she’s shared her new single, “Just For The Summer,” out now.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Vrsty
undertheradarmag.com

Goddesses Release New Single Ahead Of Forthcoming Second Album

Hotly-tipped Derby based shoegaze outfit Goddesses release their eagerly anticipated second album Alectrona in the new year. The follow-up to 2017’s self-titled debut, Alectrona will be the first collection of songs to feature the band’s current line-up - founder members Jay Dean (guitar, vocals), Paul Beal (bass) and Greg Rawson (drums) having been joined by former Escapologists guitarist Nick Jonah Davis in 2018. It represents a progressive shift in the band’s sound, with sonic patterns that have drawn comparison with the likes of Slowdive, Can and Talk Talk among others.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Code Orange are Out For Blood as they debut savage new single

Hot on the heels of their raucous 2020 album Underneath, Pittsburgh metallers Code Orange have dropped a new single, Out For Blood. While it's not their recently teased collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, the track sees the five-piece explore new musical territory, with vocalist Jami Morgan offering poppier-style vocals in the verses, in between his usual brutal screams. “When they go right, we go left,” he says. “Code Orange is Out For Blood and we are just getting started.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Your EDM

NGHTMRE Announces First Solo Red Rocks Headline To Debut New Album

Though NGHTMRE has played Red Rocks plenty of times with SLANDER or Big Gigantic, he’s never headlined the famed venue solo. That changes next April with “INTO THE DRMVRSE.”. The show will be the debut performance of his debut album and upcoming tour, both of which we can somewhat safely...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Big Thief Announce New Album, Share New Single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced the release of a new studio album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which will be out on February 11 via 4AD. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Time Escaping.” Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Jeff Parker Details New Album ‘Forfolks’ & Shares Single

Guitarist Jeff Parker announced a new solo album, Forfolks, due out via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records on December 10. The longtime Tortoise guitarist also shared the single, “Suffolk.”. Graeme Gibson captured Forfolks at Jeff’s home Sholo Studio in Altadena, California. The record’s eight solo guitar tracks include four new...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Saba Delivers New Single "Stop That," Announces New Album Release Date

Saba has officially dropped off his latest single “Stop That” along with the release date of his forthcoming album, Few Good Things. Produced by Daoud, daedaePIVOT and Saba himself, “Stop That” is a hard-hitting offering that hears the Chicago rapper explore the insecurities of the human mind. “I feel like more often than not, we let our own judgement of ourselves knock our confidence off before anyone else even offers any feedback,” he said in a statement. “Our own insecurities ring really loudly in our heads, to the point where we make ourselves smaller before giving anyone else the chance to. This is something that I feel like I found myself beginning to do over the years. Hiding from the uncomfortable moment. And this song works as my noticing and correcting that.”
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Beth Hart Release New Single For Led Zeppelin Tribute Album

Beth Hart teased her upcoming album, A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, by releasing her cover version of “Good Times Bad Times.”. She usually included Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” in her setlist since 2004, and when she sang it in the studio during the recording of 2019’s War In My Mind, producer Rob Cavallon suggested to her about making an entire album full of Led Zeppelin covers. Hart wasn’t crazy about the idea at first.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Volumes Releases New Single “Void” – New Album Out Now

Metal juggernaut Volumes has returned with their great new album Happier?, out today, November 19, via Fearless Records. The band celebrates the release by dropping the new track “Void.” Listen to the song now and order the album below!. “‘Void’ goes into the anxiety ridden, paranoid mindset,” vocalist Michael Barr...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”. In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of...
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Loop Announce First New Album In 32 Years, Share New Single “Halo”

Robert Hampson formed the psych-rock band Loop in mid-’80s London. Over the next few years, the band went through a bunch of different iterations, and they released three cult-beloved albums before breaking up in 1991. In 2013, Loop reunited to play an All Tomorrow’s Parties festival, and the band released an EP called Array 1 in 2015. Last year, Hampson said that Loop were going into the studio to record their first new album since 1990’s A Gilded Eternity. Today, we learn that the album is coming out early next year, and we get to hear its first single.
ROCK MUSIC
JamBase

Steve Poltz Announces New Album ‘Stardust & Satellites’ + Shares Single

Steve Poltz will release a new studio album entitled Stardust & Satellites through Red House Records on February 18, 2022. The renowned troubadour previewed his 14th solo LP by unveiling “Conveyor Belt,” its lead single. Poltz tapped The Wood Brothers’ Oliver Wood and Jano Rix to co-produce the 10-track follow-up...
MUSIC
NME

Eric Nam announces sophomore album with new single ‘Any Other Way’

Korean-American singer Eric Nam has announced his sophomore album with a brand-new single, ‘Any Other Way’. Titled ‘There And Back Again’, the album marks Nam’s second all-English full-length release following 2019’s ‘Before We Begin’. The LP will be released January 7, 2022, and will feature the previously released track ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ as well as his latest single, ‘Any Other Way’.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy